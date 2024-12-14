City host United in crisis derby, Newcastle need victory

LONDON: Manchester’s crisis-hit clubs face off in the Premier League when City host United on Sunday while Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe badly needs a win against Leicester at St James’ Park.

Leaders Liverpool, playing Fulham at Anfield, will expect to stretch their lead at the top of the table a day before second-placed Chelsea take on Brentford.

City’s run of one win in 10 games in all competitions is an unprecedented slump for the English champions during Pep Guardiola’s reign.

Guardiola admitted he was questioning himself after the club’s latest defeat — a 2-0 loss at Juventus — left them in danger of missing out on the Champions League knockout stages.

Among a series of eye-catching statistics, City have conceded more goals across all competitions than any other team from Europe’s big five leagues (21 in nine games) since the start of November.

However, despite their horrific run, the blue side of Manchester are still eight points clear of a United team who have tumbled to 13th in the table.

New United boss Ruben Amorim has won just one of his four Premier League games since taking charge at Old Trafford, though he does have recent experience of beating Guardiola’s men, leading Sporting Lisbon to a 4-1 Champions League victory in his final home match with the Portuguese champions.

However, City might not be quaking in their boots — misfiring United have an embarrassing recent record at the Etihad, shipping 13 goals in their past three Premier League matches during three heavy defeats.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Arne Slot demanded more from his side after they ground out a 1-0 victory against Girona to keep alive their perfect record in the Champions League.

The Reds were held 3-3 by Newcastle in their most recent Premier League outing, with last weekend’s Merseyside derby at Everton called off due to high winds.

Slot wants a return to the intensity his men showed in wins against Real Madrid and City at home.

“I’m far from pleased about the performance,” said the Dutchman, bemoaning his side’s lack of control against Girona in midweek.

In-form Chelsea took advantage of Liverpool’s inactivity last weekend to move four points behind the leaders.

The Blues boast the most potent attack in the division and will expect to extend Brentford’s miserable away record when the sides meet at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal, who host Everton, are a further two points back.

Without a win in four games, Newcastle are languishing in 12th place in the Premier League table.

Hopes that the Magpies’ lack of European football this season would free them for another challenge for a top-four finish, which they achieved in the 2022/23 season, have so far proved over-optimistic.

Inconsistency has been central to the struggles of Howe’s men.

Arsenal, Liverpool, City and Tottenham have dropped points on Tyneside but home defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham, coupled with just two wins on the road, have heaped pressure on Howe.

The Englishman is reportedly vulnerable after changes in the club’s hierarchy, with key allies departing.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth left early this year — and has since been and gone from Old Trafford — while former co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi sold their minority stake in the club in July.

“Howe cannot escape scrutiny,” former Newcastle captain Alan Shearer told The Athletic. “Ultimately, he is responsible for results and performances and neither look great.”

Fixtures: Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated): Arsenal v Everton, Liverpool v Fulham, Newcastle United v Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (1730); Sunday: Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace (1400), Manchester City v Manchester United (1630), Chelsea v Brentford, Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (both 1900); Monday: Bournemouth v West Ham United.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2024