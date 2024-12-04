E-Paper | December 04, 2024

Sindh home minister orders inquiry as over 100 goats poisoned to death in Mirpurkhas

Imtiaz Ali Published December 4, 2024 Updated December 4, 2024 07:53pm

In a shocking incident, a large number of goats were killed in Mirpurkhas reportedly after they were fed some “poisonous’” plants, prompting Sindh Home Minister Sindh Ziaul Hasan Lanjar to order an inquiry into the case, officials said on Wednesday.

The Home Minister’s Spokesperson Sohail Ahmed Jokhio told Dawn.com that “over 100 goats have been killed in Digri taluka of Mirpurkhas division after eating some poisonous grass.”

“District Mirpurkhas police are on the case, a first information report is being lodged, and an inquiry committee under the Crime Investigation Agency Deputy Superintendent of Police has been constituted to probe the incident,” Jokhio said.

He hinted at the possibility that the incident might be an outcome of some “personal enmity” with the owners of the animals.

The home minister has sought details from Mirpurkhas’ senior superintendent of police about the incident, a statement from his office said.

He also directed the police to carry out a thorough probe to ascertain the facts of the case while also issuing directions for “strict legal action against the suspect(s) involved in it in light of inquiry findings.”

Several incidents related to animal cruelty surfaced this year. In June, a landlord from Sanghar allegedly mutilated a camel’s right leg as “punishment” for foraging into his farmland for fodder.

Also in June, the ACF Animal Rescue shelter released a graphic and horrifically disturbing video showing a group of adult men throwing a dog from the terrace of a building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad. The footage resulted in calls for immediate action to protect stray animals from such vile and inhumane behaviour.

In yet another incident of animal cruelty on June 18, a donkey (jennet) had its ears severed in a village in Rawalpindi district, with its owner accusing another man of committing the brutality but police suspecting that the incident could be the culmination of longstanding enmity and land dispute.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Online oppression
Updated 04 Dec, 2024

Online oppression

Plan to bring changes to Peca is simply another attempt to suffocate dissent. It shows how the state continues to prioritise control over real cybersecurity concerns.
The right call
04 Dec, 2024

The right call

AMIDST the ongoing tussle between the federal government and the main opposition party, several critical issues...
Acting cautiously
04 Dec, 2024

Acting cautiously

IT appears too big a temptation to ignore. The wider expectations for a steeper reduction in the borrowing costs...
Competing narratives
03 Dec, 2024

Competing narratives

Rather than hunting keyboard warriors, it would be better to support a transparent probe into reported deaths during PTI protest.
Early retirement
03 Dec, 2024

Early retirement

THE government is reportedly considering a proposal to reduce the average age of superannuation by five years to 55...
Being differently abled
03 Dec, 2024

Being differently abled

A SOCIETY comes of age when it does not normalise ‘othering’. As we observe the International Day of Persons ...