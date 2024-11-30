E-Paper | November 30, 2024

Dentistry degree will now take five years

Published November 30, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Pa­­kistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has officially announced the extension of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme from four to five years. The new policy will be implemented across the country from the session 2024-2025.

In a statement on Friday, PM&DC president Prof Dr Rizwan Taj highlighted the significant benefits of the change.

He explained that the decision was made keeping in view the challenges fa­­ced by the BDS graduates from Pakistan in securing training or jobs across the globe where a five-year BDS transcript is required.

He said the PM&DC had decided that the BDS course or structure would be a five years progr­am­­me, including the 5th year as a clerkship year followed by one-year structured house job or foundation year and internship.

He said the additional year would allow students to gain a deeper theoretical understanding of dental sciences, improving the academic foundation required for excellence in the field.

Dr Taj said the initiative would bring Pakis­tan’s dental education system in line with global standards, facilitating grea­ter international recognition of Pakistani graduates.

The PM&DC chief said that comprehensive curriculum guidelines had been finalised by the council and will soon be shared with dental colleges.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2024

