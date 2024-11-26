The women factor in Pakistani politics

While the "politicisation" of Bushra and Aleema flies in the face of Imran’s own opinions about ‘hereditary politics’, it speaks volumes about what compels families of politicians to step up.

THE old adage “what goes around, comes around” has never been more fitting than in the case of PTI founder Imran Khan, who has found himself trapped by the irony of his own words, delivered on a number of occasions as part of the political rhetoric he has used against his opponents.

The recent entry of his wife Bushra Bibi and sister Aleema Khan into the political fray has left many wondering; is it a betrayal of values, or a necessary move in the ever-changing world of politics?

For years, Mr Khan critici­sed traditional politicians for promoting hereditary politics and launching their own family members, particularly wo­­men, into the political arena, specifically targeting the Sharifs for bringing Kulsoom and Maryam Nawaz into politics.

PTI members and workers, in the past, have also run smear campaigns on social media targeting the two Sharif family women over the political roles they had adopted.

Both Bushra Bibi and Aleema Khan — who had previously been playing the role of messengers between the incarcerated party leader and the PTI leadership — have now become more involved in the party’s leadership.

The former, who was released from prison following her bail in the Toshakhana case last month, has reportedly presided over a number of meetings in the PTI stronghold of KP. She also surprised many by issuing a political statement on Thursday that caused a storm of “international proportions”.

Many believe that Mr Khan has sought the help of his wife and sister to further his political agenda due to his frustration with the current party leadership.

There is no doubt that Bushra Bibi and Aleema Khan, with little to no political experience or aspirations, were compelled to take on the political mantle due to the prevailing circumstances, given that most of the PTI’s top tier leadership is either in prison, or in hiding out of fear of arrest.

A page from history

This is not a new trend or phenomenon in Pakistani politics. Indeed, the country has seen women family members of prominent politicians playing a similar role in the past, primarily out of necessity.

However, a couple of names on this list stand head and shoulders above the rest, those of Fatima Jinnah and Benazir Bhutto.

The Quaid-i-Azam’s sister, who remained by his side throughout the struggle for independence and thereafter, was a seasoned campaigner. Yet, she formally waded into the political arena some 17 years after the death of her brother. At the time, her hand was forced by Ayub Khan, the country’s first military ruler, and she had to contest a lop-sided election, facing barbs and a malicious campaign that went as far as to dub her a ‘traitor’.

The lady still referred to as Madr-i-Millat (mother of the nation) in contemporary history books was dubbed by some to be an ‘agent of Kabul’ in the 1960s. It sounds hard to believe, but this was part of a high-profile newspaper advertisement campaign, sponsored by the state.

Then, following the imposition of martial law and the rounding up of the PPP leadership after the deposing of then-PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, it was the Iranian-born Begum Nusrat Bhutto and her daughter, Benazir, who stepped in to fill the political void.

While her mother jumped into the fray out of necessity, Benazir was already being groomed for leadership by her father as she regularly accompanied him in political meetings and foreign tours.

Following his demise, his spouse and daughter had to tread a thorny road, lined with persecution and exile, before the party could mark a return to power in the first democratic elections held in the post-Zia era.

This wasn’t the end of her struggle, though, and history repeated itself in the 1990s. Dogged by allegations of corruption, the dismissal of the PPP government and imprisonment of her husband, she was forced into exile once again. Although she managed to return to the country in 2007, she wound up paying the ultimate price for championing democracy when she was assassinated after a rally in Liaquat Bagh.

Forced into the limelight

Begum Nasim Wali Khan’s is one of the first names that comes to mind when we look back at women who were forced into the political limelight by circumstance.

The wife of Pashtun nationalist leader Khan Abdul Wali Khan, she waded into politics after the arrest of her husband and the banning of his National Awami Party (NAP) by the then-PPP government in 1975. She led the movement to secure her husband’s release and remained active in politics for many years after his death.

She also made a history by becoming the first woman elected from then NWFP on a general seat in the 1977 elections and later played a crucial role in the struggle against the military dictator Gen Ziaul Haq from the platform of MRD.

Then, it was the turn of Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, to fight for her husband while he was imprisoned by military dictator Pervez Musharraf. Who can forget those iconic photos of her car being towed by the authorities from Lahore’s Canal Road, with her still defiantly seated inside.

More contemporary examples include the two sisters of President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, who have been active in politics for decades.

While Dr Pechuho has kept a low profile in internal party matters, preferring to concentrate on service delivery as a member of the provincial cabinet, Ms Talpur has risen to occupy a central position in party circles. Known as ‘addi’ (the Sindhi word for ‘sister’), she also entered politics when her brother was facing a long incarceration under the Nawaz Sharif regime in 1990s. But while most of these women had to take on a political role under the yoke of military regimes, Bushra Bibi and Aleema Khan have been pushed into a similar situation under ‘civilian rule’.

Bushra’s role

PTI’s opponents say that Imran Khan’s past criticism of traditional politicians for promoting hereditary politics now seems hypocritical, when the women from his own family have jumped into the political arena.

On the other hand, PTI supporters claim that the two women were compelled to enter politics due to the government’s policy of persecuting its opponents and cracking down on the PTI leadership and workers.

The furore over Bushra Bibi’s recent statement also mirrors the political situation. Although she has been in the news since their marriage, due to her reported influence on Mr Khan’s political decisions, Bushra mostly remained behind the scenes while the PTI was in power.

Following her husband’s incarceration, she was also dragged to court in various cases and only recently secured her freedom. Her latest statement, a rare appearance via video message that sparked controversy, was also necessitated by the confusing messages coming out of the party leadership regarding the protest planned for Sunday.

While it remains to be seen how Imran Khan’s supporters will react to these two women’s role in the party’s decision-making circles, there are already reports of resentment within some sections of the party over the new roles assumed by Imran’s spouse and sister. It’s nothing we haven’t seen before, and Bushra and Aleema are unlikely to be the last women to wade into politics to save the men of their family.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2024