E-Paper | November 17, 2024

Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association seeks policy to boost edible oil output

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 17, 2024 Updated November 17, 2024 10:14am

KARACHI: Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) Chairman Sheikh Umer Rehan has urged the government to urgently implement a comprehensive edible oil policy aimed at boosting local production and reducing the country’s heavy reliance on imports. Such a policy, he emphasised, is crucial for mitigating the impact of global market fluctuations.

Pakistan depends on imports for 90 per cent of its edible oil needs, making it the third-largest palm oil importer globally. Domestic production accounts for only 10 per cent of the country’s total demand.

Mr Rehan expressed concern over recent developments in Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producer, where new legislation mandates that 40pc of palm oil be diverted for biodiesel production. This shift has disrupted global supplies, pushing prices higher and creating challenges for import-dependent countries like Pakistan.

“The reduction in global supply and rising prices, particularly from Indonesia, pose significant risks to Pakistan’s edible oil industry,” he warned, adding that without preemptive measures, these issues could severely impact local industries and lead to shortages.

The PVMA chairman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minis­ter for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to prioritise the issue, stressing its imp­ortance for food security.

He also recommended that Pakistan leverage its position as a major importer to influence global pricing and urged the government to introduce policies that incentivise local production and investment in the edible oil sector.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Football elections
17 Nov, 2024

Football elections

PAKISTAN football enters the most crucial juncture of its ‘normalisation’ era next week, when an Extraordinary...
IMF’s concern
17 Nov, 2024

IMF’s concern

ON Friday, the IMF team wrapped up its weeklong unscheduled talks on the Fund’s ongoing $7bn programme with the...
‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs
Updated 17 Nov, 2024

‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs

If curbing pornography is really the country’s foremost concern while it stumbles from one crisis to the next, there must be better ways to do so.
Agriculture tax
Updated 16 Nov, 2024

Agriculture tax

Amendments made in Punjab's agri income tax law are crucial to make the system equitable.
Genocidal violence
16 Nov, 2024

Genocidal violence

A RECENTLY released UN report confirms what many around the world already know: that Israel has been using genocidal...
Breathless Punjab
16 Nov, 2024

Breathless Punjab

PUNJAB’s smog crisis has effectively spiralled out of control, with air quality readings shattering all past...