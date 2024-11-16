E-Paper | November 16, 2024

Pakistan becomes largest importer of US cotton

Amjad Mahmood Published November 16, 2024 Updated November 16, 2024 01:48pm
Pakistan is likely to produce about six million bales of cotton this season, far lower than the requirement of textile mills.—Dawn/file
Pakistan is likely to produce about six million bales of cotton this season, far lower than the requirement of textile mills.—Dawn/file

LAHORE: Pakistan has become the largest buyer of American cotton for the first time in history because of sales, tax-free imports and lower-than-expected production of the local crop, whose quality has also been affected by adverse weather conditions.

A report by the US Department of Agriculture suggests that a total of 1.192 million bales (160 kg each) have been shipped to Pakistan, the highest in the world. Vietnam is second, Turkiye third, Switzerland fourth, Mexico fifth, China sixth, and India is the seventh largest buyer of US cotton.

According to a cautious estimate, Pakistan has signed contracts for 3.0m to 3.5m bales of cotton from the United States, Brazil and other countries, while more contracts are in the pipeline.

Pakistani textile mills are expected to import up to 5.5m bales to meet their requirements this year. Cotton Ginners Forum chairman Ihsanul Haq believes that an 18 per cent sales tax on local white lint has encouraged millers to import tax-free lint to meet their requirements.

He says that besides cotton, yarn import has also been exempted from sales tax, causing a great concern among the domestic cotton sector because the measure is keeping the prices of the local crop depressed to the disadvantage of the cotton growers.

He claims that Indian yarn is also making its way into the local market through Dubai.

Against Pakistan’s import of over 1.19m bales, Vietnam has so far bought 0.96m bales, Turkiye 0.67m bales, Switzerland 0.65m bales, Mexico 0.59m bales, China 0.52m bales, and India only 0.258m bales from of US cotton.

Published in Dawn, November 16th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agriculture tax
Updated 16 Nov, 2024

Agriculture tax

Amendments made in Punjab's agri income tax law are crucial to make the system equitable.
Genocidal violence
16 Nov, 2024

Genocidal violence

A RECENTLY released UN report confirms what many around the world already know: that Israel has been using genocidal...
Breathless Punjab
16 Nov, 2024

Breathless Punjab

PUNJAB’s smog crisis has effectively spiralled out of control, with air quality readings shattering all past...
Last call
Updated 15 Nov, 2024

Last call

PTI should hardly be turning its "final" protest into a "do or die" occasion.
Mini budget talk
15 Nov, 2024

Mini budget talk

NO matter how much Pakistan’s finance managers try to downplay the prospect of a ‘mini budget’ to pull off a...
Diabetes challenge
15 Nov, 2024

Diabetes challenge

AMONGST the many public health challenges confronting Pakistan, diabetes arguably does not get the attention it...