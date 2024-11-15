E-Paper | November 15, 2024

SBP reserves rise $84m

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 15, 2024 Updated November 15, 2024 09:08am

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $84 million to $11.258 billion during the week ended on Nov 8, announced the central bank on Thursday.

Reports appeared in media suggest the government is still unable to rollover the loans from China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The threat of repayment of total $26.2bn in FY25 could not be addressed, so far.

The country’s overall reserves stood at $15.965bn, including $4.706bn held by commercial banks.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2024

