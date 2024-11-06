E-Paper | November 06, 2024

Leaders from key countries to skip climate summit

Reuters Published November 6, 2024 Updated November 6, 2024 10:44am
A view shows a sign of the COP29 United Nations Climate Change Conference with a backdrop of the cityscape in Baku, Azerbaijan October 31, 2024 — Reuters File Photo
BRUSSELS: World leaders from major economies including the United States, the European Union and Brazil are planning to skip this year’s United Nations climate change summit, known as COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will not attend the COP29 climate summit because of political developments in Brussels, a Commission spokesperson said on Tuesday.

There, EU lawmakers are vetting the members of her new European Commission, who will lead EU policymaking for the next five years. “The Commission is in a transition phase and the president will therefore focus on her institutional duties,” the spokesperson said.

US President Joe Biden will also not travel to the event, a Biden administration source said. COP29 begins on Nov 11, a few days after the US presidential election.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva already cancelled his trip to COP29 following a head injury last month. Some, but not all, world leaders attend UN climate summits. At past COP gatherings, they have used their speeches to announce new CO2-cutting policies and funding, or redouble their commitment to global efforts to curb climate change.

The US election is looming over this year’s UN climate talks, where nearly 200 countries will try to agree a huge increase in global funding to meet CO2-cutting goals.

Climate diplomats say a win by Republican candidate Donald Trump — who pulled the US out of the Paris climate agreement during his first presidency — could make it harder for COP29 to yield a deal for a large increase in climate funding.

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2024

