E-Paper | November 01, 2024

Walt Disney forms business unit to coordinate use of AI, augmented reality

Reuters Published November 1, 2024 Updated November 1, 2024 11:25pm
Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Disney + logo, in this illustration taken on January 20, 2022. — Reuters
Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Disney + logo, in this illustration taken on January 20, 2022. — Reuters

Walt Disney DIS.N is forming a new unit to coordinate the company’s use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and mixed reality, as the media giant explores applications across its film, television and theme park divisions.

The newly formed Office of Technology Enablement will be led by Jamie Voris, who spearheaded development of Disney’s app for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality device, according to an email seen on Friday by Reuters.

“The pace and scope of the advances in AI and XR (extended reality) are profound and will continue to impact consumer experiences, creative endeavors and our businesses for years to come — making it critical that Disney explore the exciting opportunities and navigate the potential risks,” Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman wrote.

“The creation of this group underscores our dedication to doing that.”

Bergman noted the unit will focus on fast-moving areas of technology, such as AI and mixed reality, which blends the physical and digital worlds. It will not centralize work on these projects, but rather, ensure the various projects around the company fit with its broader strategy.

Reuters first reported Disney had formed a task force to study artificial intelligence and how it could be applied across the entertainment conglomerate.

Various divisions within Disney are exploring applications for augmented reality, which places digital elements into the real world, virtual reality, which immerses the user in a simulated environment, and mixed reality which combines both.

Disney has been building expertise across the organization to capitalize on the emerging technology.

For example, Kyle Laughlin, a Disney veteran with a background in augmented and virtual reality and artificial intelligence, returned to the company in March as senior vice president of research and development for Walt Disney Imagineering, the creative force behind Disney’s theme park attractions. He briefly left Disney in 2019 to lead Amazon’s Alexa Gadgets division.

As Meta and Snap unveiled a new generation of lightweight glasses that provide consumers a fashionable alternative to bulky VR goggles, Disney has been quietly assembling a team focused on how best to harness the technology to bring new experiences to the company’s theme parks and consumers’ homes, the sources say.

Tech companies have sold about 1.7 million AR/VR headsets so far this year, data from market research firm IDC showed. Meta is still the clear market leader, with a 60.5 per cent market share, but is starting to face pressure in the space from competitors like Sony, Apple and ByteDance.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Seeking investment
Updated 01 Nov, 2024

Seeking investment

Foreign visits will be fruitless unless crucial structural, policy reforms directly affecting investors are focused.
State-backed terror
01 Nov, 2024

State-backed terror

OVER the past year or so, India’s reportedly malign activities in foreign countries have increasingly come under the radar, with
Shared crisis
01 Nov, 2024

Shared crisis

WITH Lahore experiencing unprecedented levels of smog, the Punjab government has announced a series of “green...
Property valuation
Updated 31 Oct, 2024

Property valuation

Market valuation rates will not help boost tax revenues without plugging such loopholes in the system.
Hitting a wall
31 Oct, 2024

Hitting a wall

PAKISTAN still has a long way to go in defeating polio. Despite our decades-long fight against the debilitating...
Kurram violence
31 Oct, 2024

Kurram violence

DESPITE years of intermittent and bloody conflict in Kurram, the state has been unable to bring lasting peace to ...