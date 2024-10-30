E-Paper | October 30, 2024

Putin kicks off strategic nuclear training exercise

Reuters Published October 30, 2024 Updated October 30, 2024 10:05am
ARKHANGELSK: This still image taken from video released on Tuesday shows an intercontinental ballistic missile being launched from Russia’s Plesetsk cosmodrome during a test.—Reuters
ARKHANGELSK: This still image taken from video released on Tuesday shows an intercontinental ballistic missile being launched from Russia’s Plesetsk cosmodrome during a test.—Reuters

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin kicked off a new exercise of Russia’s nuclear forces on Tuesday at a critical point in the Ukraine war, the second such drill that Moscow has held in two weeks.

The 2-1/2-year-old war is entering what Russian officials say is its most dangerous phase as Russian forces are advancing in eastern Ukraine and the West considers how to shore up Ukraine.

Russia has been signalling for weeks to the West that Moscow will respond if the United States and its allies help Ukraine fire longer-range missiles deep into Russia, while Nato says that North Korea has sent troops to western Russia.

“We will work out the actions of officials to control the use of nuclear weapons with practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles,” Putin was shown saying in a video clip announcing the drill.

World’s largest N-power says using nuclear weapons will be ‘extremely exceptional measure’, but they must be kept ready for use

In video released by the Kremlin, Putin said using nuclear weapons would be an “extremely exceptional measure” but they need to be kept ready for use. “We will continue to improve all their components. The resources for this are available. I stress that we are not going to get involved in a new arms race, but we will maintain nuclear forces at the level of necessary sufficiency,” he said.

The drill follows an Oct 18 exercise in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow, involving a unit equipped with Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking US cities.

Putin, Russia’s ultimate decision maker, last month approved changes to the official nuclear doctrine — which sets out the conditions under which Russia could consider using such weapons.

Under the changes, Russia would consider any assault on it supported by a nuclear power to be a joint attack — a clear warning to the United States not to help Ukraine strike deep into Russia with conventional weapons.

Rising tensions

Russia is the world’s largest nuclear power. Together, Russia and the US control 88 per cent of the world’s nuclear warheads.

US officials say they have seen no change to Russia’s nuclear posture during the war. But the United States in 2022 was so concerned about the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia that it warned Putin over the consequences of using such weapons, according to Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns.

Putin, who portrays the West as a decadent aggressor, and US President Joe Biden, who casts Russia as a corrupt autocracy, have both warned that a direct Russia-Nato confrontation could escalate into World War Three. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has also warned of the risk of nuclear war.

“Given the growing geopolitical tensions and the emergence of new external threats and risks, it is important to have modern and constantly ready-to-use strategic forces,” Putin said.

Putin added that Russia was moving to new “stationary and mobile-based missile systems” which have a reduced launch preparation time and could overcome missile defence systems.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Court business
Updated 30 Oct, 2024

Court business

The unity and commonality of purpose on display in the full court meeting are what will help the SC endure.
UNRWA ban
30 Oct, 2024

UNRWA ban

NOT content with the war of extermination it is executing against the Palestinian people, Israel now wants to ensure...
Cricket changes
30 Oct, 2024

Cricket changes

WIN or lose, Pakistan cricket seems to be embroiled in a constant state of flux. Just when things seemed to be...
Regional trade
Updated 29 Oct, 2024

Regional trade

If done right, restored trade relations with India can also open the door to better bilateral ties.
Speaker’s remarks
29 Oct, 2024

Speaker’s remarks

THOUGH the ECP has been formally admonished not once but twice for its continuing failure to obey the Supreme...
On the edge
29 Oct, 2024

On the edge

PAKISTAN is on the verge of hitting 50 polio cases this year. A look at the trends leaves one bewildered. We were...