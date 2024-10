Iran says 2 soldiers killed in Israeli strikes on military targets

US says was informed of strikes but not involved; Pakistan says Israel bears "full responsibility" for escalation; UAE, Saudi Arabia condemn attack.

Iran said an Israeli attack targeted military sites in the Islamic republic on Saturday, killing two soldiers, almost a month after Israel vowed to avenge a missile barrage that raised fears of a full-scale Middle East war.

The Israeli military said its retaliatory air strikes hit Iran’s missile manufacturing facilities, missile installations and other systems in several regions. It warned Iran it would “pay a heavy price” if it responded.

A semi-official Iranian news agency vowed a “proportional reaction” to the Israeli moves against Tehran.

What we know so far:

Targets did not include nuclear facilities, US official says

US says was informed of plan but not involved

Syrian state media reports Israeli strikes on Syrian military sites

Middle East condemns “violation of sovereignty”, Britain urges Iran not to respond

Iranian media reported multiple explosions over several hours in the capital and at nearby military bases, starting shortly after 2am (10:30pm GMT on Friday).

Before dawn, Israel’s public broadcaster said three waves of strikes had been completed and that the operation was over.

Iran said its air defence system successfully countered Israel’s attacks on military targets in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam with “limited damage” to some locations.

The Middle East has been on edge awaiting Israel’s retaliation for a ballistic missile barrage carried out by Iran on Oct 1, in which it fired around 200 missiles at Israel, killing one person in the Israel-occupied West Bank.

A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, in Tehran, Iran on Oct 26, 2024. — Wana (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Tensions between arch-rivals Israel and Iran have escalated since Hamas, the Palestinian group based in Gaza, attacked Israel on Oct 7, 2023. Hamas has been supported by Lebanon-based Hezbollah, allegedly backed by Iran.

Fears that Iran and the US would be drawn into a regional war have risen with Israel’s intensifying assault on Hezbollah since last month, including airstrikes on the Lebanese capital Beirut and a ground operation, as well as its year-old offensive in Gaza.

“In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel right now the Israel Defence Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” Israel’s military said in a statement announcing the attack.

Israel fully responsible for cycle of escalation: Pakistan

Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s military strikes against Iran, the foreign ministry said in a statement today.

The ministry said: “Israeli military strikes against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran are a grave violation of the UN Charter and the international law.

“These strikes undermine path to regional peace and stability and also constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region,” it added.

The Foreign Office further stated, “Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict in the region.”

It called on the UN Security Council to maintain international peace and security, and take immediate steps to bring an end to “Israeli recklessness in the region and its criminal behaviour”.

It also urged the international community to restore regional peace and security.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply worried by the recent act of Israeli aggression against Iran”.

In a statement on X, he asserted such actions not only threaten regional peace and stability but also “violate principles of sovereignty and international law”.

While strongly condemning the Israeli action, the premier said Pakistan stood with Iran and its other neighbours in pursuit of peace, urging all parties to act with restraint to avoid further escalation.

‘Obligated to respond’

The military said later it had completed its “targeted” attacks in Iran, striking truck missile manufacturing facilities and surface-to-air missile arrays, adding its planes had safely returned home.

“If the regime in Iran were to make the mistake of beginning a new round of escalation, we will be obligated to respond,” the military said.

Targets did not include energy infrastructure or Iran’s nuclear facilities, a US official said.

US President Joe Biden had warned that Washington, Israel’s main backer and supplier of arms, would not support a strike on Tehran’s nuclear sites and had said Israel should consider alternatives to attacking Iran’s oil fields.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned Israel against any attack.

“Iran reserves the right to respond to any aggression, and there is no doubt that Israel will face a proportional reaction for any action it takes,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Saturday, citing sources.

A senior Biden official said Israel’s “targeted and proportional strikes” should be the end of direct exchange of fire between the two countries, but the US was fully prepared to once again defend Israel if Iran should choose to respond.

US informed ahead of strikes

Videos carried by Iranian media showed air defences continuously firing at apparently incoming projectiles in central Tehran, without saying which sites were coming under attack.

Tasnim reported Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps bases that were attacked were not damaged and said Iran was resuming flights from 9am (5:30am GMT) after a suspension during Israel’s attack.

Neighbouring Iraq was also resuming flights, its state news agency said.

Israel targeted some military sites in Syria’s central and southern parts with airstrikes early on Saturday, Syrian state news agency Sana reported.

Israel has not confirmed striking Syria.

Israel said PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and other security officials closely followed the operation at the military’s command and control centre in Tel Aviv.

Gallant spoke to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin shortly after Israel’s strikes began. Austin emphasised the enhanced force posture of the United States to defend US personnel, Israel and its partners across the region, the Pentagon said.

Israel notified the United States before striking, but Washington was not involved in the operation, a US official told Reuters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in the Middle East for another attempt to broker a peace deal, said on Wednesday that Israel’s retaliation should not lead to greater escalation.

Even as it sought to convince Israel to calibrate its strikes, the United States moved to reassure its closest Middle East ally that it would aid in its defence should Tehran stage a counterattack.

This included Biden’s decision to move the US military’s THAAD anti-missile defences to Israel, along with about 100 US soldiers to operate them.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Iran should not respond to the wave of strikes, asserting that Israel had the right to defend itself.

“I am clear that Israel has the right to defend itself against Iranian aggression. I’m equally clear that we need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint. Iran should not respond,” he said, speaking at a press conference in Samoa, where he has been attending a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Middle East condemns attacks

Saudi Arabia condemned the “military targeting” of Iran as a “violation of its sovereignty” and international laws, according to its state media.

“The Kingdom affirms its unwavering position in its rejection of the continued escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict that threatens the security and stability of the countries and people of the region,” the statement said.

It urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and called on the international community to take action towards de-escalation and ending conflicts in the region.

The United Arab Emirates also condemned the “military targeting of Iran” and stressed the importance of exercising “utmost self-restraint” to avoid escalation.

“The UAE expressed deep concern over the continued escalation and its repercussions on regional security and stability,” a statement by its foreign ministry said.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s position that enhancing dialogue, adhering to international law, and respecting the sovereignty of states are essential foundations for resolving current crises.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE did not name Israel, which has claimed responsibility for the strikes.

Qatar’s foreign ministry condemned “Israel’s targeting” of Iran, saying it was a “blatant violation” of its sovereignty as well as international law.

Expressing deep concern over the serious repercussions that may result from this escalation“, it urged restraint and dialogue to avoid regional instability.

Egypt was gravely concerned over the escalation in the Middle East, including the Israeli air attack on Iran, and condemned all measures that threaten regional security and stability, its foreign ministry said.

Iraq PM Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani said Israel continued its “aggressive policies and expansion of conflict in the region, employing blatant acts of aggression without deterrence”.

The PM statement reiterated its “firm stance calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon”.

Hamas, in a statement on Telegram, strongly condemned the “Zionist aggression”, saying it considered it a “flagrant violation of Iranian sovereignty”.

The group said it was an “escalation that threatens the security of the region and the safety of its people, placing full responsibility on the [Israeli] occupation for the consequences of this aggression, supported by the United States of America”.