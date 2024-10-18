Committee has unanimously accepted constitutional package, claims PPP’s Khursheed Shah

Senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, who is spearheading a special parliamentary committee to deliberate the much-touted constitutional package, claimed on Friday that consensus had been achieved within the body.

The Senate and the National Assembly are set to convene in the evening today as the government is expected to move forward with the package. The Consti­tutional Package is legislation proposing a set of constitutional amendments, including the extension of the chief justice’s term.

A special parliamentary committee formed last month has the representation of all parties, including the PTI. Various proposals have been discussed by the committee, with the PPP having made its draft public on October 11, following which it reached a consensus with the JUI-F.

A day after the heads of the PPP, PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) met at Jati Umra, Shah told media persons on Thursday that the PML-N, JUI-F and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan seemed to be in agreement. On the other hand, the PTI said it would not share its proposals without getting a sign-off from its incarcerated founder Imran Khan.

A meeting of the special committee was convened today.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shah said: “The committee has unanimously accepted the bill that was presented today.”

Shah said the draft was now sent to the federal cabinet for approval. To a question about the package being presented in parliament today, he said that would only happen after the cabinet passed it.

View this post on Instagram

While the government seemed confident of introducing the amendment draft in the Senate today, the plans face the challenge of maintaining support from Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who in a media talk with PTI Chairman Gohar Khan last night threatened to walk out of negotiations over alleged harassment of opposition lawmakers to secure support for the bill.

In a late-night development on Thursday, today’s sitting of the National Assembly — originally scheduled for 11am — was rescheduled to 6pm.

Separately, according to a notification issued by the Senate secretariat on Friday, the Senate session adjourned for 2pm today will now meet at 6pm.

The Constitutional package was not part of the NA agenda, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, while speaking to reporters yesterday, had said that most of the amendments had been agreed upon and it was likely that a “full consensus” would be reached.

“The amendments will be presented in the Senate tomorrow,” Senator Siddiqui had said.

Almost at consensus after talks with Fazl: PTI’s Barrister Gohar

Similarly, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar announced that the party was close to reaching a consensus with the JUI-F, adding that the party aimed to present a draft to founder Imran Khan for his approval.

“On Imran Khan’s request, we have had meetings with Maulana sahib,” Gohar said while talking to the media after a meeting with Fazl.

“We hoped that we would reach a consensus yesterday. Today, we met Maulana sahib to reach that consensus,” he continued.

“We were in the middle of talks when the special committee announced it reached a consensus on the 26th Amendment. We received the fourth draft and talks are underway.”

He said the draft on which consensus was achieved in the special parliamentary committee was the same one under discussion with the JUI-F.

The PTI chairman added that the party would submit a request to meet Imran tomorrow so he could approve the final draft.

“We have not been allowed to meet Imran for two weeks,” Gohar said, adding that PTI doctors had not been allowed access to the incarcerated party founder either.

“According to his input, we will present our final version. We have almost reached a consensus with Maulana sahib. When Imran Khan provides his input tomorrow, we will present that draft,” Gohar concluded.

Bilawal vows to pass 26th Amendment

Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he had good news to share while addressing a joint parliamentary party meeting in Parliament House.

He announced that a consensus was reached on the constitutional package between the PPP, the JUI-F and the PML-N.

“This will be the last weekend you’ll have to spend on this (the constitutional package),” Bilawal said. He said it was the PPP’s effort to ensure the amendment’s passage through parliament after achieving consensus between all political parties.

“We are going on to fulfil the promises made in the Charter of Democracy that could not be lived up to until today.”

Bilawal said Shah had taken notice of several complaints during yesterday’s special parliamentary committee and conveyed them to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

“When the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F announced that they had reached a consensus, the complaints that surfaced afterwards are upsetting and we condemn them,” the PPP chairman said, referring to the opposition’s claims of its lawmakers being harassed and strongarmed.

“We hope that Shah’s committee can ensure that these complaints do not surface again in the future,” he added.

“A consensus has been reached between the PPP, JUI-F and PML-N. God willing, we will ensure that the legislation is passed by our political strength.”

Bilawal also held a meeting with Fazl at the latter’s Islamabad home.

Opposition claims facing intimidation

Members of opposition parties in both houses of parliament have decried the alleged harassment of their lawmakers, with the PTI claiming that its members were being offered up to Rs3 billion for their support to the amendments.

The PTI has announced a country-wide protest to be featured at pre-decided locations in all big cities after the Friday prayers today.

In the National Assembly, Omar Ayub said that the ruling coalition did not have the required numbers in parliament to get the amendments passed.

PTI’s Asad Qaiser claimed that members were being offered bribes ranging from Rs1bn to Rs3bn.

Responding to the PTI, Information Minister Attuallah Tarar claimed that the party had “kidnapped its members itself” and that they were being held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI is in power.

The issue came up after Sardar Akhtar Mengal, chief of his chapter of the Balochistan National Party, alleged that two senators from his party, including a woman, were being “mistreated” to secure their votes for the proposed tweaks.

BNP-M’s Naseema Ehsan, who attended the Senate sitting, was so disturbed that she found it difficult to narrate details and just said: “The sanctity of chador and chaar diwari has been violated.”