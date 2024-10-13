E-Paper | October 13, 2024

Ukraine, Russia say foiled dozens of drone attacks

AFP Published October 13, 2024 Updated October 13, 2024 07:55am
Ukrainian servicemen ride a tank on a road in the Donetsk region, on October 12 amid the Russian invasion on Ukraine. — AFP
Ukrainian servicemen ride a tank on a road in the Donetsk region, on October 12 amid the Russian invasion on Ukraine. — AFP

KYIV: Russia and Ukraine traded drone attacks overnight, with Russian officials saying on Saturday that Ukrainian strikes had killed one person in the Belgorod border region.

While Ukraine reported it neutralised 24 drones fired by Moscow, Russia said it had downed 47 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The Ukrainian air force said many missiles were fired from Belgorod, without specifying the number or type. It said Russia had fired 28 drones at Ukraine, of which 24 were destroyed in the Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

In the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, Russian bombardments wounded four people, the head of the regional administration said.

Villager killed in Ukrainian attack in Belgorod region

The Russian defence ministry said the 47 Ukrainian drones taken down overnight included 17 in the southeastern Russian region of Krasnodar, 16 over the Azov Sea and 12 over the border region of Kursk.

A separate Ukrainian drone attack killed one person in the village of Ustinka in the Belgorod region, the regional governor said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian chief of staff said Kyiv’s forces had struck a fuel depot overnight near Rovenky in the eastern region of Lugansk, which is occupied by Russian forces.

It said the strike caused a fire at the depot, which it said supplied Russian forces, but did not provide details about the blaze.

Moscow did not confirm the attack.

Separately, Russian emergency services said they had brought a massive fire under control at the Feodosia oil terminal in Russian-annexed Crimea, which had burned for six days after being struck by Ukraine, state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2024

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A close watch
Updated 13 Oct, 2024

A close watch

Authorities will have to prove every six months that they are pursuing the IMF-mandated targets to secure the lender’s dollars and blessings.
Push and pull
13 Oct, 2024

Push and pull

MUCH remains at stake, but it is nonetheless reassuring that our politicians have returned to more parliamentary...
Rising rape
13 Oct, 2024

Rising rape

MISOGYNY is the bane of women’s lives across the globe as it robs them of autonomy over their bodies. This is...
Ghastly attack
Updated 12 Oct, 2024

Ghastly attack

Duki attack comes at a time when Pakistan’s foreign friends are looking to make major investments in the country, while SCO moot kicks off next week.
Saudi investments
12 Oct, 2024

Saudi investments

THE Saudi investment commitments to Islamabad seem to be taking tangible shape after months of uncertainty around...
Into the abyss
12 Oct, 2024

Into the abyss

THE Pakistan cricket team continues to set unwanted records. On Friday, Shan Masood’s men became the first team in...