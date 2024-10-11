E-Paper | October 11, 2024

Dominant England thump Pakistan by innings and 47 runs in opening test

Reuters Published October 11, 2024 Updated October 11, 2024 12:10pm
England’s players celebrate after winning the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 11, 2024. Spinner Jack Leach grabbed four wickets to help England beat Pakistan by and innings and 47 runs in the first Test in Multan on October 11, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. — AFP
England’s players celebrate after winning the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 11, 2024. Spinner Jack Leach grabbed four wickets to help England beat Pakistan by and innings and 47 runs in the first Test in Multan on October 11, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. — AFP
England celebrate after taking a wicket against Pakistan on Friday. — Photo courtesy: PCB/X
England celebrate after taking a wicket against Pakistan on Friday. — Photo courtesy: PCB/X

England completed an extraordinary innings and 47-run victory over Pakistan on the fifth day of their record-breaking opening test after staving off a fightback from the depleted home side on Friday.

With Abrar Ahmed not batting due to illness, the tourists reduced Pakistan to 220-9 after some early resistance to spark huge celebrations among a small but vocal group of travelling English fans.

Pakistan resumed on a precarious 152-6 and Salman Agha was the first to depart in the morning after a defiant 63, with the introduction of Jack Leach helping England snap his 109-run partnership with Aamer Jamal.

England’s pace bowlers peppered the two overnight batsmen with bouncers earlier and Jamal recovered after being hit on the side of the head by a fiery ball from Brydon Carse to bring up his half-century.

He was then granted a lifeline when stand-in captain Ollie Pope put down a difficult chance at square-leg — England’s fifth dropped catch of the innings — and remained not out on 55.

Leach pulled off a stunning catch off his bowling to remove Shaheen Afridi before having Naseem Shah stumped to seal the victory.

England had declared after making their highest total in 86 years, a colossal 823-7 in 150 overs after Harry Brook’s 317 and Joe Root’s 262, and extracted the most out of a lifeless pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium to rattle Pakistan on Thursday.

The hosts had flexed their muscles in the early part of the test with 556 in the first innings but found themselves under the gun trailing England by 115 runs at the end of the fourth day and they folded under pressure.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disaffected voices
11 Oct, 2024

Disaffected voices

A FRESH stand-off is brewing between the state, and the recently banned PTM, principally over the tribal jirga that...
Joint anti-smog steps
11 Oct, 2024

Joint anti-smog steps

CLIMATE change knows no borders. Hence, much of the world is striving to control the rapidly rising global...
Agri taxes
11 Oct, 2024

Agri taxes

IT is not a good omen that reforms are once again being delayed. According to the finance minister, a new tax regime...
Mental wellness
Updated 10 Oct, 2024

Mental wellness

On this World Mental Health Day, the message is clear: mental health at work must become a priority.
IHK poll results
10 Oct, 2024

IHK poll results

AN interesting political arrangement has emerged after polls concluded in India-held Kashmir. It appears that the...
Demonstrating intent
10 Oct, 2024

Demonstrating intent

THE finance minister appears confident about the direction his ministry is taking and seems firmly committed to...