United stalemate keeps Ten Hag in danger, Spurs rocked by Brighton

BRIGHTON: Brighton & Hove Albion’s Danny Welbeck heads to score the winner against Tottenham Hotspur during their Premier League match at The American Express Community Stadium on Sunday.—Reuters

LONDON: Erik ten Hag insisted he retains the support of Manchester United’s hierarchy after his troubled side were held to a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa, while Tottenham Hotspur blew a two-goal lead in a stunning 3-2 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Ten Hag is fighting to avoid the sack after United’s dismal start to the Premier League season, but their latest spluttering display did little to suggest he can turn the tide.

United captain Bruno Fernandes smashed a second half free-kick off the bar, but the visitors needed a Diogo Dalot block on Jaden Philogene’s shot to avoid a damaging defeat.

After finishing eighth last season — their worst final position since 1990 — United are languishing in 14th place so far in this campaign with only two wins in their first seven league games.

Ten Hag’s team have gone five games without a win in all competitions since beating third-tier Barnsley in the League Cup.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe refused to guarantee Ten Hag’s position on Fri­day, admitting the club is not where he wants them to be.

The British billionaire, who watched from the stands at Villa Park alongside his coterie of advisors and former boss Alex Ferguson, will hardly have been reassured that the Dutchman is the right choice to lift United out of their malaise.

But Ten Hag remains confident he will be given time to turn the tide after winning the FA Cup last season and the League Cup in his debut campaign.

“We always speak, we spe­ak every week. We are all onboard together, on one page,” Ten Hag said when ask­ed if he was planning to speak to Ratcliffe and company. “We know where we are working to, it’s a long-term project and we have to keep improving the process.

“We have proved in two very tough away games this is a team and you show the togetherness and the spirit, but also the belief and the faith they have.”

At the Amex Stadium, Bre­nnan Johnson put Tott­enham in front after 25 minutes with a clinical strike from Dominic Solanke’s pass. It was the Wales forward’s sixth goal in his last six appearances.

James Maddison doubled Tottenham’s lead in the 37th minute as the midfielder’s shot eluded Bart Verbrug­gen’s weak attempted save.

But Yankuba Minteh reduced the deficit with a close-range blast after Destiny Udogie’s woeful clearance in the 48th minute Georginio Rutter eluded three Tottenham defenders to convert Kaoru Mitoma’s 58th minute pass with a composed finish from 12 yards.

And Tottenham’s meltdown was complete eight min­utes later when Danny Welb­eck was left unmarked to head home from Rutter’s cross.

Tottenham’s third defeat in seven league games raised renewed questions about boss Ange Postecoglou’s refusal to adapt his attacking philosophy after their defensive flaws were brutally exposed.

Earlier, Noni Madueke’s equaliser rescued Chelsea in a 1-1 draw against 10-man Nottingham Forest that ended the Blues’ five-match winning run.

Enzo Maresca’s side fell behind to Chris Wood’s strike early in the second half at Stamford Bridge.

England winger Madueke hauled Chelsea level but the hosts couldn’t find a winner despite their numerical adva­n­tage in the closing stages.

Forest had to play the last 12 minutes with 10 men after James Ward-Prowse was sent off.

Chelsea had won their previous three league games — and five in all competitions — to raise hopes that Maresca could be the man to lift the west Londoners out of their long malaise.

Being held by Forest was a setback but Chelsea still go into the international break in fourth place in the Premier League.

In Saturday’s late match, Newcastle United missed the chance to move into the top four as they drew 0-0 at Everton — former Everton player Anthony Gordon having a penalty saved by Jordan Pickford. Newcastle stayed in sixth spot with Everton 16th.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2024