Indian forces claim killing 23 Maoists in Chhattisgarh

NEW DELHI: Indian paramilitary forces shot dead 23 Maoist rebels on Friday during a firefight, days after the home minister warned the insurgents to surrender or face “all-out” assault.

More than 10,000 people have died in a decades-long movement waged by the Naxalite movement in India’s resource-rich tribal heartlands.

The insurgency has drastically shrunk in recent years and a crackdown has killed 190 fighters this year.

Friday’s gunfight took place in a remote part of the central state of Chhattisgarh, the heartland of the movement, which claims to be fighting on behalf of downtrodden rural and tribal communities.

Narayanpur district police superintendent Prab­­hat Kumar said 23 Maoists had been killed, but that the toll could be as high as 30.

“There is (a) minor injury to one guy on our side,” he added, saying that the wounded man had been evacuated by helicopter and was now safe.

The skirmish took place in Abujhmad forest, a remote and sparsely inhabited area of southern Chhattisgarh.

Kumar said the joint operation between police and other branches of India’s security forces was still ongoing.

‘Red Corridor’

Friday’s clash was one of many this year, as the Indian government steps up its campaign against the remnants of a Maoist rebellion that began nearly 60 years ago.

Home Minister Amit Shah met a delegation from Chhattisgarh last month and warned Maoists to surrender to government forces or face the consequences.

“Lay down the weapons,” he said at the time. “If not, we will launch an all-out campaign and get success.”

Shah also said said that India expected the Naxalite rebellion to be completely quashed by early 2026.

