E-Paper | October 02, 2024

Sindh CM Shah orders reconstruction of flood-affected schools by end of 2025

Imtiaz Ali Published October 2, 2024 Updated October 2, 2024 05:39pm

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday directed the Sindh Education and Literacy Department to complete the reconstruction of 3,328 schools out of 19,808 damaged by the 2022 floods by the end of this fiscal year.

In 2022, floods caused widespread devastation in several parts of the country, killing 1,700 people, affecting 33 million people, destroying infrastructure, washing away swathes of agricultural land, and incurring economic losses worth $30 billion, according to government estimates. Balochistan and Sindh were the worst affected provinces.

Presiding over a review meeting of the school education department today at the Chief Minister’s House, Shah was told that out of 19,808 schools, reconstruction and repair of 3,328 schools under different projects have either been started or are in the tender process.

CM Shah instructed the education minister to “personally monitor the construction work so that these schools could be reconstructed by the end of June 2025.”

He was further told that the repair work of 1,769 schools and the reconstruction of 1,559 school buildings have been taken up under 10 different local and foreign-assisted projects with Rs114.3 billion.

They include the SSEIP (flood-assisted) project under which 1,026 schools will be repaired/reconstructed for Rs62.6 billion. Tenders for the project have been issued. The repair and reconstruction of 31 schools under SSEIP (regular) have been taken up for Rs4 million and work on them is in progress.

Under the SELECT project, 166 schools will be reconstructed for which tenders have been floated, while 111 schools are under construction for Rs2.44 billion under the DEEP project.

Under the ASPIRE project, four schools are under construction for Rs112.7 billion.

China has given a grant of Rs7.6 billion for reconstruction of 100 schools and the scheme is under approval process.

Under the PSDP tenders for repair/reconstruction of 456 schools have been floated for Rs10.7 billion.

JIACA has also given Rs419.38 million to repair and reconstruct five schools for which bids were under evaluation.

Under the ADP repair/reconstruction of 687 schools is in progress for Rs7.89 billion. Through Maintenance & Repair, 742 schools are being repaired for Rs3 billion and work is in progress.

Minister Education Syed Sardar Shah told the CM that 824,008 children were enrolled in the 3,328 schools damaged by the floods. The CM directed the school education department to keep visiting the schools where repair work has been started or would be taken up to review their educational activities.

The school education department has developed a dashboard that reflects all 40,978 schools and their 5,219,784 enrolments. It also shows the 19,808 damaged schools, including 7,503 completely damaged.

The dashboard has also the ability to track the development works carried out on the ground and even the process of procurement, tendering stage, and approval process.

The chief minister directed the School Education Department to complete the construction work of the 3,328 school buildings by the end of the current financial year.

Meanwhile, CM Shah said he would arrange funds for the remaining 16,480 schools so that they could also be repaired/reconstructed.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Moments of dread

Moments of dread

Rafia Zakaria
Prophecies are not needed. It does not take much looking around to note that the world is undergoing exceptional mayhem.

Editorial

Constitutional courts
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Constitutional courts

How can the govt expect any court established by it to be seen as fair and impartial?
Lebanon invasion
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Lebanon invasion

Hezbollah is at heart a guerrilla movement, and though it may be severely degraded, its cadres on the ground are not likely to be deterred.
Painful loop
02 Oct, 2024

Painful loop

PAKISTAN’S polio situation has drastically deteriorated with the country now reporting 24 cases this year — four...
Punitive tax plan
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

Punitive tax plan

FBR strategy appears to rely solely on enforcement through punitive actions without actually reforming the complicated tax regime.
US sabre-rattling
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

US sabre-rattling

If America is serious about preventing a wider regional war, it should reconsider its military deployment plans.
Balochistan bleeds
01 Oct, 2024

Balochistan bleeds

BALOCHISTAN continues to sink into an abyss of violence and despair, with the province once again experiencing a...