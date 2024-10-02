E-Paper | October 02, 2024

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day official visit

Dawn.com Published October 2, 2024 Updated October 2, 2024 12:25pm
Foreign Minister of Malaysia, Mohamad Hasan has arrived in Islamabad. He was received by Additional Foreign Secretary imran ahmed siddiqui on October 2, 2024. — PID
Foreign Minister of Malaysia, Mohamad Hasan has arrived in Islamabad. He was received by Additional Foreign Secretary imran ahmed siddiqui on October 2, 2024. — PID

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is set to arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday on a three-day official visit, according to state media Radio Pakistan.

Earlier today, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan reached Islamabad airport, where he was received by Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia Pacific) Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, the Foreign Office said on X.

During his visit, PM Ibrahim will meet with his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, where they will discuss regional and global developments, according to a statement issued earlier by the Foreign Office.

They will also discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse sectors such as trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

The Malaysian premier would be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials.

Noting that Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and faith, the FO had termed the visit an “important opportunity” to further strengthen ties between the two Muslim nations.

Ahead of Ibrahim’s arrival in the country, Islamabad was adorned with Malaysian and Pakistani flags.

PM Shehbaz and Ibrahim had last met in April this year on the sidelines of a special World Economic Forum meeting in Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister had extended an invitation to his Malaysian counterpart to visit Pakistan when he was re-elected after the February 8 general elections this year.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Moments of dread

Moments of dread

Rafia Zakaria
Prophecies are not needed. It does not take much looking around to note that the world is undergoing exceptional mayhem.

Editorial

Constitutional courts
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Constitutional courts

How can the govt expect any court established by it to be seen as fair and impartial?
Lebanon invasion
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Lebanon invasion

Hezbollah is at heart a guerrilla movement, and though it may be severely degraded, its cadres on the ground are not likely to be deterred.
Painful loop
02 Oct, 2024

Painful loop

PAKISTAN’S polio situation has drastically deteriorated with the country now reporting 24 cases this year — four...
Punitive tax plan
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

Punitive tax plan

FBR strategy appears to rely solely on enforcement through punitive actions without actually reforming the complicated tax regime.
US sabre-rattling
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

US sabre-rattling

If America is serious about preventing a wider regional war, it should reconsider its military deployment plans.
Balochistan bleeds
01 Oct, 2024

Balochistan bleeds

BALOCHISTAN continues to sink into an abyss of violence and despair, with the province once again experiencing a...