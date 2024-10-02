E-Paper | October 02, 2024

Bangladesh factories reopen amid garment sector unrest

Published October 2, 2024 Updated October 2, 2024 10:13am

DHAKA: Most garment factories in Bangladesh reopened on Tuesday, a day after violent protests over a pay hike left one worker dead and several others injured, officials said.

Bangladesh, one of the worlds largest garment producers and a supplier to western brands such as H&M, Zara and Carrefour, has been facing widespread protests in recent weeks, leading to the closure of dozens of factories.

The protests have worsened an already significant production backlog caused by recent political turmoil and devastating floods, industry insiders said.

“Most of the factories are open today, and everything is going well so far,” said Abdullah Hil Rakib, senior vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manuf­acturers and Exporters Association. He added that only five or six small factories remain closed, as they were unable to clear payments.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2024

