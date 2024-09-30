E-Paper | September 30, 2024

Govt slashes petrol price by Rs2.07, high-speed diesel by Rs3.4

Dawn.com Published September 30, 2024 Updated September 30, 2024 09:37pm

The federal government on Monday slashed the petrol price by Rs2.07 and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.4 per litre for the next fortnight.

“The federal government continues to provide relief to the people. The price of petroleum products has decreased once again,” said a statement issued by state broadcaster PTV.

It said the new petrol price was now Rs247.03 and that of HSD was Rs246.29.

The statement further said the price of kerosene oil was reduced by Rs3.57 to Rs154.9 and that of light diesel oil by RsRs1.03 to Rs140.9

The slashes come after the federal government notified a cut of Rs10 per litre in the petrol price, as well as a Rs13.06 per litre reduction in the price of HSD on September 15.

At present, the government is charging about Rs76 per litre tax on both petrol and HSD. Although the general sales tax is zero on all petroleum products, the government is charging Rs60 per litre petroleum development levy on both products that normally impact the masses.

