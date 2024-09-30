E-Paper | September 30, 2024

Construction camp torched in midnight attack in Musakhail

Saleem Shahid Published September 30, 2024 Updated September 30, 2024 07:12am

QUETTA: Armed men attacked the camp of a private construction company in Musakhail district of Balo­chistan, setting the machinery and vehicles including seven bulldozers on fire after ransacking the camp, police said.

Officials said terrorists carrying automatic weapons barged into the camp area of the construction company bet­w­een the night of Sept 28 and 29 in Sewa Ragh area of Durg Tehsil of Musakhail district. They overpowered the labourers, ransacked the camp and set fire to the machinery, seven bulldozers and a pick-up van.

Loralai Commissioner Saa­dat Hussain said more than a dozen terrorists cordoned off the camp and asked the labourers to leave. “They burnt seven bulldozers and a pickup,” he said.

He said that the company constructed a road leading to the gas company of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) in Durg area of Musakhail district. “As many as 17 labourers and other staff were present in the camp when armed terrorists attacked,” he said.

The commissioner denied some media reports about abduction of the labourers. He also denied that there was any attack on the gas company’s camp. “The Frontier Corps is providing security to the gas company camp,” he said, adding that the camp that came under attack was of a private con­st­ruction company, located far from the gas company camp.

Deputy commissioner Jum­ma Dad Khan Mandokhail also refuted the rumours about the kidnapping of labourers and said all labourers working on road are safe. The local administration has boosted security in the area with additional deployment to secure the camp.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A dangerous moment

A dangerous moment

Maleeha Lodhi
Iran will face a predicament if Israel, which ordered its troops to be ready for a ground offensive in Lebanon, crosses another red line.

Editorial

Legal games
Updated 30 Sep, 2024

Legal games

The ECP should stop playing games and take a clear position. It should not expect sympathy from the courts at this point.
Trust needed
30 Sep, 2024

Trust needed

THE situation in Swat remains tense. The locals have, for quite some time now, been raising the alarm over the...
Dengue danger
30 Sep, 2024

Dengue danger

THE slightest change in temperature is a harbinger of a disease to come. Hence, in the post-monsoon season, when the...
Nasrallah’s murder
Updated 29 Sep, 2024

Nasrallah’s murder

Israel’s bloodlust has brought the world to the brink of a massive conflagration.
Heart of the matter
29 Sep, 2024

Heart of the matter

AS World Heart Day is observed today with the theme ‘Use Heart for Action’, Pakistan faces a growing epidemic of...
A close watch
29 Sep, 2024

A close watch

THE IMF Executive Board’s stress on the importance of “vigilant monitoring” of its new $7bn programme’s...