E-Paper | September 27, 2024

Toyota ends sponsorship with ‘political’ Olympics

AFP Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 02:19pm

Japanese auto giant Toyota is to end their top-tier Olympics sponsorship, its chairman has said, citing the sporting showpiece’s “increasingly political” influence that puts athletes on the back burner.

Toyota struck a 10-year sponsorship deal in 2015 with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

But now, with the Paris Games over, the carmaker decided to end the contract, chairman Akio Toyoda said during a podcast episode uploaded Thursday on the firm’s own YouTube channel.

“I’ve wondered for a while now whether the event is truly putting athletes first”, Toyoda said.

“It is also becoming increasingly political”.

The withdrawal means Olympics logos currently carried by Toyota products will be phased out, and its vehicles will no longer be provided to assist with the event, the chairman said.

Public broadcaster NHK said the company is also ending its Paralympics sponsorship deal.

“For me, the Olympics should simply be about watching athletes from all walks of life, with all types of challenges, achieve their impossible,” Toyoda told the US auto dealers.

Toyota follows another Japanese company Panasonic in ending their association with the Olympics.

Panasonic announced their withdrawal earlier this month citing “management considerations”.

The electronics giant said it agreed with the IOC not to extend their sponsorship agreement when the current contract expires in December.

Panasonic became an “official Worldwide Partner of the Olympic Games” in 1987 and expanded its sponsorship to the Paralympics from 2014.

But it decided to let the contract expire “as the Group continually reviews how sponsorship should evolve with broader management considerations”.

“As a result of this review, and after extensive consultation with the IOC, the parties agreed to refrain from renewing the Olympic and Paralympic Partner Agreement,” Panasonic said without offering details.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Olympics 2024
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Breathing space
27 Sep, 2024

Breathing space

PAKISTAN’S last-gasp $7bn IMF bailout approved by the multilateral lender more than two months after an agreement...
Kurram flare-up
27 Sep, 2024

Kurram flare-up

A MIXTURE of territorial disputes, tribal differences and sectarian tensions in KP’s Kurram district has turned ...
Dire straits
27 Sep, 2024

Dire straits

THE distressing state of education in Pakistan has once more been cast into the spotlight. The first meeting of the...
Taxation plan
Updated 26 Sep, 2024

Taxation plan

AT first glance, the new FBR ‘transformation plan’, which aims to broaden the tax net, scrap the category of...
XDR typhoid risk
26 Sep, 2024

XDR typhoid risk

THE combination of poor sanitation, contaminated water and the indiscriminate administration of antibiotics by...
MDCAT chaos
26 Sep, 2024

MDCAT chaos

THE MDCAT has yet again found itself embroiled in controversy. Allegations of paper leaks, cheating, and widespread...