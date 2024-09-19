Canada tightens rules for temporary workers, students

TORONTO: Canada is further reducing the number of study permits it will grant to foreign students and tightening eligibility for work permits in a bid to cut down on the number of temporary residents in the country, the government said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, trailing in the public opinion polls and coming off a major by-election loss this week, seeks to reduce the number of temporary residents — including international students and foreign workers — in the country.

The issue has become one of the most contentious in Canadian politics with a federal election due no later than Oct, 2025. The changes announced on Wednesday would reduce the number of international study permits issued to 437,000 in 2025. Canada approved 509,390 in 2023, according to immigration department data, and 175,920 in the first seven months of 2024. The changes would also limit work permit eligibility for spouses of some students and temporary foreign workers.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2024