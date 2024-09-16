Ex-BBC anchor Huw Edwards to be sentenced over indecent child images

British broadcaster Huw Edwards, one of the most recognisable faces on UK television, is due to be sentenced Monday over indecent photographs of children, capping a stunning fall from stardom.

The former BBC presenter has guided Britons through some of their country’s most seismic events over the past two decades, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II and coronation of King Charles III.

His calm delivery — mixed with the publicly funded broadcaster’s reputation for journalistic impartiality — made him a trusted and reassuring presence on screens for millions watching at home.

But the 63-year-old’s reputation and career now lie in tatters after he pleaded guilty in July to three charges of making indecent images of children between December 2020 and August 2021.

Edwards faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a minimum of 12 months when he learns his fate at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London at around 10:00 am (0900 GMT).

It is possible it could be suspended.

The former leading anchor admitted receiving 41 indecent images of children over WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious type.

Most children were aged 13 to 15 and one was between seven and nine.

Edwards was first arrested in November and charged in June, but the case was only revealed publicly in late July a couple of days before he appeared in court to admit the counts.

The Welsh presenter had resigned from the BBC in April on “medical advice” after 40 years with the broadcaster.

The BBC, whose brand is built on public trust, has admitted being made aware by police of the arrest and has been criticised for paying Edwards a salary for six months afterwards.

The broadcaster is funded by a licence fee paid by UK households.

Edwards was made anchor of the BBC’s flagship 10:00 pm news bulletin in 2003.

As well as the funeral of the late Queen, Edwards narrated the wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton and has hosted UK general election coverage.

But the father-of-five’s professional life began to unravel in July 2023 when he was suspended by the BBC following allegations in a tabloid newspaper that he paid a young man for explicit images.

Edwards did not comment publicly on the allegations, but his wife released a statement saying her husband was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and receiving “in-patient hospital care.”

The police’s criminal investigation into Edwards started after a phone seized by officers as part of an unrelated probe revealed his participation in a WhatsApp conversation.

Police say the man who sent Edwards the images was a 25-year-old convicted paedophile.

BBC director Tim Davie said the broadcaster was “very shocked” at the details that came to light during Edwards’ prosecution.

The BBC Board has said that Edwards brought the corporation into “disrepute” and that it has asked him to return his salary from the time he was arrested – a sum of 200,000.

The BBC has been rocked in recent years by scandals that saw some big names revealed as serial sex offenders and reports of a culture of covering up for its star presenters.

A current BBC employee and a former staff member have been critical of an internal inquiry that has not been made public, after they told the BBC last year they had received “inappropriate messages” from Edwards.