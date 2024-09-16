E-Paper | September 16, 2024

Alarm over rise in bringing kids to Balochistan sit-ins

Saleem Shahid Published September 16, 2024 Updated September 16, 2024 10:53am

QUETTA: The Baloch­istan Child Protection Commission has expre­ssed serious concerns over the increasing trend of “using children as human shields” in political protests and sit-ins.

The commission said the exploitation of children in this manner constitutes a grave violation of their rights, putting their safety and protection at serious risk.

“This exploitation undermines their right to protection and security, as outlined in national legislation and Article 19 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child,” it stated.

The commission had recommended that the government take stringent action against those responsible according to the relevant laws, to ensure the protection and welfare of children.

Child protection body seeks action against culprits behind such ‘exploitation’

Additionally, it urged all political and social organisations to avoid involving minors in any form of protest or activity that could jeopardise their safety and integrity.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2024

