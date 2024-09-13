E-Paper | September 13, 2024

Imran’s acquittal plea in £190m case rejected

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 08:39am

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday rejected the petitions of former premier Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, seeking acquittal in the £190 million corruption case under the amended National Accountability Ordinance of 1999.

Mr Khan, while relying upon the amended NAO, claimed that the case against him was initiated on the basis of a meeting of the federal cabinet and the law has protected the decision taken by the cabinet.

“Despite being fully aware that the case does not fall within the ambit of the NAO, NAB exceeded its jurisdiction and filed a false and frivolous reference, alleging that the applicant, as prime minister of Pakistan, chaired the cabinet meeting held on Dec 3, 2019, during which a deed of confidentiality was approved,” said the petition filed by the PTI founding chairman.

It said the NAB had accused Mr Khan of misusing his authority for according the said approval and, in return, obtained approximately 458 kanals of land in tehsil Sohawa of Jhelum district, Rs285m in cash, and other benefits under the guise of donations for Al-Qadir University Project Trust.

“Additionally, it is alleged that the applicant and his spouse, through their associate Farhat Shehzadi, received 240 kanals of land from co-accused Ahmad Ali Riaz Malik as compensation for personal gain.

“Thus, the accused/applicant, as a public officeholder, is accused of misusing his authority for personal gain for himself and his wife in the form of donations and other benefits,” the petition said.

The NAB prosecution contended that the case is that the ex-PM had misled the cabinet to obtain the approval. The prosecutor said Mr Khan had concealed the facts from the cabinet members and forced them to approve the confidential deed in a sealed envelope.

Subsequently, accountability judge Nasir Javed Rana dismissed the petition.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2024

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Monetary easing
Updated 13 Sep, 2024

Monetary easing

The fresh rate cut shows SBP's confidence over recent economic stability amid hopes of IMF Board approving new bailout.
Troubled waters
13 Sep, 2024

Troubled waters

THE proposed contentious amendments to the Irsa Act have stirred up quite a few emotions in Sindh. Balochistan, too,...
Deceptive records
13 Sep, 2024

Deceptive records

IN a post-pandemic world, we should know better than to tamper with grave public health issues, particularly fudging...
Lakki police protest
12 Sep, 2024

Lakki police protest

Police personnel are on thed front line in the campaign against militancy, and their concerns cannot be dismissed.
Interwoven crises
12 Sep, 2024

Interwoven crises

THE 2024 World Risk Index paints a concerning picture for Pakistan, placing it among the top 10 countries most...
Saving lives
12 Sep, 2024

Saving lives

Access to ethical and properly trained mental health professionals must be made available to all.