Attack on ‘prestige of parliament’ unites senators

ISLAMABAD: The raid by plainclothesmen inside the National Assembly to arrest PTI members united the government and opposition lawmakers in the upper house on Thursday as they sought action against those responsible for disrespecting the House.

In a resolution that was approved with bipartisan support, lawmakers called for changing the rules to “protect the dignity of parliament” and demanded punishment for those who attacked the parliament’s “prestige”.

The motion, moved by PTI member and leader of the opposition Syed Shibli Faraz, condemned the “outrageous attack” on the parliament.

“We also condemn the arbitrary abduction of ten elected representatives of the National Assembly from the premises of the Parliament” the resolution read. It proposed amendments to the relevant rules to stop the “blatant breach” of the legislators’ privilege and dignity.

“We recommend penalising those responsible for this outrageous crime to restore the Parliament’s sovereignty.”

The PTI parliamentary leader, Barrister Ali Zafar, termed the arrests of his party colleagues “the darkest and most reprehensible day” in the political history of Pakistan.

While reading out a message from PTI founder Imran Khan, Mr Zafar asked the people to take to the streets for their rights and ensure the supremacy of Constitution and law.

He also declared that his party would hold the announced rally in Lahore, whether or not it gets permission.

“We strive to exercise freedom to protest in a peaceful manner,” the PTI leader said, adding and asking the treasury members to stand by PTI “for the sake of democracy and the parliament’s sanctity”.

The PML-N parliamentary leader, Irfanul Haq Siddiqui, also disapproved of the raid inside the parliament and called for an investigation into the arrest of National Assembly members.

Events like this did not elevate the stature of parliament nor bring pride to the government, Mr Siddiqui said as he called for the accountability of those responsible for the action.

He recalled the “harrowing experience” of his own arrest during the PTI government in July 2019 and questioned why his detention was not condemned by the party in power.

PPP’s parliamentary leader, Senator Sherry Rehman, said lawmakers should agree on some fundamental principles to avoid similar incidents.

Senator Rehman also expressed concern over PTI members’ attitude of “being angry at all times and opposing everything in the house”.

“You opposed the NAB amendments, yet today, Imran Khan is benefiting from them. Despite this, you continue to preach principles and politics to everyone,” she said, while addressing the PTI members across the aisle.

She also said the remarks made by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur during the PTI rally on Sunday were “shameful”.

KP police protest

ANP Chief Aimal Wali Khan deplored that “a war was going on between superior judiciary, the establishment and the government”.

“The Supreme Court’s decisions are not being implemented,” he said while referring to the order granting reserved seats to PTI. “This situation is sabotaging the system.”

He went on to say that policemen were protesting against the military in the Lakki Marwat area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “This is a very dangerous situation.”

Mr Khan also sought a special sitting of the house to discuss the situation in KP and Balochistan.

He called for making an example of those who were behind the arrests of MNAs from the parliament’s premises.

JUI-F Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman condemned the arrests of MNAs, but added that police had also disrespected elected members of parliament when the PTI was in power.

Mr Rehman also referred to the cops’ protest in KP and warned that the demonstrations could expand to other parts of the province. He expressed apprehension over the divisions among institutions and warned that it was a “precarious situation”.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2024