Pakistan eager to establish strategic partnership with EU: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is eager to establish strong relationship and strategic partnership with the European Union (EU), Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said on Thursday.

The chairman Senate held a meeting with European Union’s Special Envoy for Promotion of Religion and Belief Frans van Daele and their delegation at the Parliament House. The meeting underscored Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the European Union.

Mr Gilani emphasised Pakistan’s appreciation for its multilateral ties with the EU and expressed a desire to enhance this relationship into a strategic partnership.

He highlighted the establishment of a sub-group within the Pakistan-EU Joint Commission focusing on democracy, governance, the rule of law, and human rights as a testament to this commitment.

Mr Gilani acknowledged the EU’s cooperation on the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP-Plus) and expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to expand bilateral cooperation. He praised the collaborative efforts between Pakistan and the EU on international forums and reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The Senate chairman said Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees fundamental rights and religious freedom to all citizens, including minorities.

He noted that legislative measures had been taken to protect minority rights and progress was being made to institutionalise human rights laws.

He also referred to his tenure as prime minister during which he established the ministry of interfaith harmony, recognising the significant contributions of minorities to Pakistan’s development.

He highlighted the opportunities for investment in Pakistan, urging EU countries to explore these prospects. He also mentioned the role of minority MPs in Pakistan’s legislation, reflecting on their effective participation in parliamentary processes.

Mr Gilani also brought up pressing international issues, including the plight of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, advocating for a coordinated global effort to address their repatriation.

He called for an immediate ceasefire and international action to halt human rights violations in Gaza and India-held Jammu and Kashmir.

In response, the EU delegation reaffirmed its commitment to fostering mutual cooperation with Pakistan, acknowledging the country’s strategic importance and expressing a desire to further strengthen collaborative efforts. The meeting reflected the ongoing dialogue between Pakistan and the European Union, highlighting a shared commitment to human rights, religious freedom, and mutual economic benefit.

Senators Sherry Rehman, Maulana Attaur Rehman, Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Ali Zafar and Faisal Sabzwari were also present in the meeting.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2024