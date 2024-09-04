E-Paper | September 04, 2024

World sees record August heat for second year running

AFP Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 10:50am

PARIS: The world saw record average temperatures in August for the second year running, according to preliminary data from the EU’s climate monitor on Tuesday.

While the exact average temperature for August 2024 is not yet known, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has already established it will be above the then-record 16.82 degrees Celsius (62.28 Fahrenheit) measured in August last year.

Scientists warn that these unprecedented temperatures are in large part driven by man-made climate change, which is causing more frequent and intense extreme weather events.

Australia, Japan, several Chinese provinces and Norway’s Svalbard Arctic archipelago all experienced their hottest August on record, according to various meteorological agencies. It continues a near-unbroken 15-month streak where each month eclipsed its own temperature record for the time of year, according to the C3S.

Only July 2024 was measured by C3S to be slightly cooler than July 2023, though the US NOAA weather agency believes July 2024 to be the hottest month on record.

Either way, 2023 was the world’s warmest year since weather data keeping began in the 19th century, according to the various climate monitors. And at the beginning of August, C3S had already warned that it was “increasingly likely” 2024 would surpass it.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2024

