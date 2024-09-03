E-Paper | September 03, 2024

Akhtar Mengal resigns from National Assembly citing ‘prevailing situation in Balochistan’

Abdullah Momand | Nadir Guramani Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 03:47pm
BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal submits his resignation as a National Assembly member on Sept 3, 2024. — Photo via Nadir Guramani.
BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal submits his resignation as a National Assembly member on Sept 3, 2024. — Photo via Nadir Guramani.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, chief of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), resigned from the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Mengal was elected as an MNA from Khuzdar (NA-256) in the general elections held on February 8.

The veteran politician’s resignation — which awaits acceptance — comes amid heightened security tensions in Balochistan after recent deadly attacks and increased protests over past months against enforced disappearances.

In a letter addressed to NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Mengal said the “prevailing situation in Balochistan has compelled me to take this step”.

“Our province has consistently been marginalised and ignored by this House. Each day, we are pushed further to the wall, leaving us with no choice but to reconsider our roles.

“The lack of genuine representation in this Assembly for the people of Balochistan has left voices like mine unable to bring meaningful change.

“It has become increasingly clear that our attempts to speak or protest are met with hostility, our people are either silenced, labelled as traitors, or worse, killed,” Mengal wrote in his letter.

“Under such circumstances, I find it impossible to continue in this capacity, as my presence here no longer serves any purpose for the people I represent,” Mengal wrote.

Requesting the NA speaker to accept his resignation, the BNP-M chief expressed the hope for Balochistan to “be protected and prosper”.

While speaking to the press outside Parliament, Mengal acknowledged that “thousands of voters would be upset with me but I apologise to them.”

He said that the murder of anyone in the country —be it someone who is Urdu-speaking, or Pashto, or Baloch— was carried out by the judiciary for not providing justice.

“The biggest murderers are politicians who have made a business out of politics,” Mengal said.

He said that in a meeting at Prime Minister House on July 23, he conveyed that if there was no need for him in politics, he would leave.

“It is better to open a shop of pakoras than to do such politics,” Mengal quipped.

“The person who guided me has passed away,” he said. “I did not attend his funeral and have come here instead to talk, yet, no one listened to me.”

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Mengal termed his resignation as a “tribute” to his father, BNP founder Sardar Attaullah Mengal.

“On the third death anniversary of my father, Sardar Attaullah Mengal, I resign as a member of Parliament as a tribute to him,” Mengal wrote in a post on X.

He reiterated that the prevailing situation in Balochistan has compelled him to make this decision.

“Under these circumstances, I find it impossible to act any longer in this capacity, because my presence here has not been of any benefit to the people I represent,” the post read.

While Mengal had chosen not to cast a vote in the election for the prime minister this year, he had supported PTI-backed Mahmood Khan Achakzai in the presidential polls in March.

In April, the BNP-M chief had also presided over a meeting of six opposition parties, where they decided to launch their movement Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP).

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The way out
03 Sep, 2024

The way out

Till the civilian leadership accepts that politics require compromise, nothing can be expected to change.
Land and power
03 Sep, 2024

Land and power

NO nexus is stronger than the link between political power and plots (land) in this country. This has always been ...
Degree drama
03 Sep, 2024

Degree drama

ELEMENTS within the state continue to employ underhanded, even farcical methods to silence their critics. Take the...
Bad air
Updated 02 Sep, 2024

Bad air

An average resident’s life expectancy is still reduced by 3.3 years due to air pollution in Pakistan, AQLI report says.
Ulema’s role
02 Sep, 2024

Ulema’s role

ALONG with robust action from the state, all elements within society are required to play their role to fend off the...
Protect women
02 Sep, 2024

Protect women

ENTRENCHED misogynistic and patriarchal beliefs have normalised violence against women in society; harassment, rape,...