PHF bans three players, physio

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has imposed a lifetime ban on three hockey players and a physio who abandoned their duties and left the country without notifying the federation. This drastic measure follows their failure to attend the national training camp in Islamabad for the Asian Champions Trophy this month.

In an emergency press conference held on Wednesday, PHF secretary Rana Mujahid revealed that players Murtaza Yaqoob, Ihtesham Aslam, and Abdur Rahman, along with physio Waqas, were part of the national team that toured Holland and Poland for the Nations’ Cup last month.

“Upon returning with the team from Europe, they informed us that due to domestic issues, they would not be able to attend the training camp in Islamabad,” Mujahid explained. “However, recent reliable information has confirmed that they left the country and have reportedly applied for asylum abroad.”

Mujahid confirmed that the PHF Congress had unanimously approved the lifetime bans for the players and the physio, emphasising that such actions would be met with zero tolerance in the future. The federation will also notify the interior ministry to pursue legal action as per the regulations.

When asked about the situation, Mujahid acknowledged that while the PHF’s financial situation was challenging and that players had faced delays in their travel allowances and daily subsistence payments, these issues did not justify abandoning the national team and bringing disrepute to the country.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2024