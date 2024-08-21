E-Paper | August 21, 2024

PTI calls for ‘open trial’ of court martial against ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed

Dawn.com Published August 21, 2024 Updated August 21, 2024 05:57pm

The PTI on Wednesday, quoting incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, called for an open court trial in the court martial proceedings against ex-spymaster General (retired) Faiz Hameed who was detained earlier this month in connection with a housing scheme scam.

On Monday, Imran had claimed that the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief was being forced to turn approver against him to pave the way for his (Imran’s) trial in a military court in cases over the May 9 riots.

Imran had also termed the issue the “army’s internal matter”.

“If Gen Faiz Hameed was the central figure in the May 9 conspiracy, then I demand the army chief (Gen Asim Munir) to conduct Gen Faiz Hameed’s trial in an open court,” the PTI quoted Imran as saying in a post on X.

“Open trial will bring forward the evidence,” Imran purportedly said, adding that he was confident that an open trial would not be held and the “decision would be taken in a closed room”.

The former premier was further quoted as claiming that all cases against him had “collapsed”.

In a separate post, the PTI chairman was quoted as saying: “They all know that all the remaining cases against me have been quashed, which is why they want to take me towards military courts.”

In an unprecedented step, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on August 12 announ­ced Gen Faiz’s arrest for allegedly violating the Army Act.

The move, prompted by allegations of misconduct levelled by the owner of a private housing society, shattered the long-standing perception that spy chiefs were untouchable in the country where generals have long wielded unparalleled influence.

The ISPR cited a Nove­m­ber 2023 directive from the Supreme Court, which instructed Ka­n­­war Moeez Khan, own­er of Islamabad’s Top City housing society, to seek redressal of grievances against Gen Faiz thro­ugh relevant channels, including the Ministry of Defence, as the basis for initiating action against the former spymaster.

Days later, the ISPR revealed that three other retired officers were also in military custody for “their actions prejudicial to military discipline”.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had also hinted that more arrests would be made in connection with Gen Faiz’s court-martial.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Night duty

Night duty

Rafia Zakaria
The root of the problem — men with depraved thoughts and capable of expressing these in the most horrific way — has to be addressed.

Editorial

Troubled tribunals
Updated 21 Aug, 2024

Troubled tribunals

Systems meant to act as a check and balance on our institutions and ensure compliance with the constitutional order keep failing us constantly.
Ceasefire farce
21 Aug, 2024

Ceasefire farce

AS Israel continues to mercilessly pound Gaza, the US pushes the fiction that a ceasefire is close in the besieged...
Silencing expression
21 Aug, 2024

Silencing expression

THE return of Aun Ali Khosa, a satirist and social media activist, has brought much relief to his family and...
Digital doublespeak
20 Aug, 2024

Digital doublespeak

The people deserve more than clueless representatives gaslighting them for suffering poor internet connectivity.
Monsoon havoc
20 Aug, 2024

Monsoon havoc

SEVERAL parts of the country are currently in the grip of monsoon-related havoc, as heavy rainfall and swollen ...
Polio continues
20 Aug, 2024

Polio continues

IT is impossible for anyone to imagine the excruciating ordeal of polio survivors. A study on the traumatic...