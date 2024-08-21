PTI calls for ‘open trial’ of court martial against ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed

The PTI on Wednesday, quoting incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, called for an open court trial in the court martial proceedings against ex-spymaster General (retired) Faiz Hameed who was detained earlier this month in connection with a housing scheme scam.

On Monday, Imran had claimed that the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief was being forced to turn approver against him to pave the way for his (Imran’s) trial in a military court in cases over the May 9 riots.

Imran had also termed the issue the “army’s internal matter”.

“If Gen Faiz Hameed was the central figure in the May 9 conspiracy, then I demand the army chief (Gen Asim Munir) to conduct Gen Faiz Hameed’s trial in an open court,” the PTI quoted Imran as saying in a post on X.

“Open trial will bring forward the evidence,” Imran purportedly said, adding that he was confident that an open trial would not be held and the “decision would be taken in a closed room”.

The former premier was further quoted as claiming that all cases against him had “collapsed”.

In a separate post, the PTI chairman was quoted as saying: “They all know that all the remaining cases against me have been quashed, which is why they want to take me towards military courts.”

In an unprecedented step, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on August 12 announ­ced Gen Faiz’s arrest for allegedly violating the Army Act.

The move, prompted by allegations of misconduct levelled by the owner of a private housing society, shattered the long-standing perception that spy chiefs were untouchable in the country where generals have long wielded unparalleled influence.

The ISPR cited a Nove­m­ber 2023 directive from the Supreme Court, which instructed Ka­n­­war Moeez Khan, own­er of Islamabad’s Top City housing society, to seek redressal of grievances against Gen Faiz thro­ugh relevant channels, including the Ministry of Defence, as the basis for initiating action against the former spymaster.

Days later, the ISPR revealed that three other retired officers were also in military custody for “their actions prejudicial to military discipline”.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had also hinted that more arrests would be made in connection with Gen Faiz’s court-martial.