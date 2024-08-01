E-Paper | August 01, 2024

Former Indian batsman and coach Anshuman Gaekwad dies at 71

AFP Published August 1, 2024 Updated August 1, 2024 03:33pm
Former India batsman and two-time national coach Anshuman Gaekwad. — Press Trust of India via Hindustan Times
Former India batsman and two-time national coach Anshuman Gaekwad. — Press Trust of India via Hindustan Times

Former India batsman and two-time national coach Anshuman Gaekwad has died aged 71 following a long battle with cancer, cricket authorities said on Thursday.

Gaekwad passed away in the western city of Baroda on Wednesday after suffering various health complications.

He played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India before becoming a selector and coach of the national team.

Gaekwad scored 1,985 runs from 70 Test innings, with a highest score of 201 against Pakistan in the 1982-83 series.

“My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Aunshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity,” Jai Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said in a social media post.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed sadness over the batsman’s death.

“He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers,” he wrote on X.

Gaekwad was known for fearlessly facing West Indies fast bowlers in an era when there were neither helmets nor restrictions on bouncers.

He had to undergo an operation after being struck on the ear by a Michael Holding bouncer that punctured his eardrum.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Haniyeh’s murder
Updated 01 Aug, 2024

Haniyeh’s murder

The Israelis are playing with fire, and their brinkmanship can push the entire region into a catastrophic maelstrom.
Unjust measures
01 Aug, 2024

Unjust measures

IS it a justified move or a needless provocation? Days after the Supreme Court’s order in the reserved seats case...
Equitable taxation
01 Aug, 2024

Equitable taxation

HERE are two key takeaways from Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s speech at a business gathering in Karachi on...
Extremism unbound
Updated 31 Jul, 2024

Extremism unbound

Unless those who actually control the levers of state act with alacrity, the forces of darkness may be further emboldened.
SBP’s rate cut
31 Jul, 2024

SBP’s rate cut

THE second consecutive rate cut by the SBP underscores the fact that the central bank is relatively bullish on a...
Mountain feats
31 Jul, 2024

Mountain feats

THERE has been a flurry of activity and new records set on the summit of the ‘savage mountain’ this summer. On...