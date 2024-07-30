Ex-military official Akbar Hussain court-martialled for ‘inciting sedition’ in army: ISPR

Former army official Akbar Hussain has been court-martialled for “inciting sedition” among military personnel, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

Hussain was booked by the Islamabad police last year on charges of sedition and terrorism for his alleged involvement in the violence and vandalism that was witnessed amid protests that erupted in the wake of PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest.

“Retired Lieutenant Colonel Akbar Hussain was convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties,” a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said today.

It added that the court of competent jurisdiction had adjudged Hussain “guilty” of the offence charged, through due judicial process and awarded the punishment of 14 years rigorous imprisonment on May 10.

“Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the rank of the officer has been forfeited on July 26, 2024,” the ISPR said.

A perusal of his timeline on social media platform X showed content critical of the military and its incumbent leadership while being supportive of the PTI.

The ISPR also mentioned the conviction of Major (retired) Adil Farooq Raja and Captain (retired) Haider Raza Mehdi, saying that both were convicted under the FGCM “for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel”.

“The court of competent jurisdiction had convicted and adjudged both Adil Farooq Raja and Haider Raza Mehdi on the date of October 7 and 9, 2023, through due judicial process, with the punishments awarded as 14 and 12 years of rigorous imprisonment respectively and forfeiture of rank of both individuals with effect from November 21, 2023,” it said.