ECP notifies 93 returned MPAs as PTI lawmakers

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday notified 93 returned MPAs in three provinces as PTI lawmakers in pursuance of the July 12 Supreme Court order in the reserved seats case.

In a unique majority verdict, the Supreme Court on July 12 declared the PTI eligible to receive reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the national and provincial assemblies, giving it a new lease on life in the legislature by declaring it to be a parliamentary party.

Despite an 8-5 split, all 13 judges declared the PTI a parliamentary party.

The majority judgement explained that 39 out of the 80 MNAs, shown by the ECP as PTI candidates, belonged to the party.

ECP had then decided to implement the majority decision and return 39 seats in the National Assembly to PTI. It said that the rest of the 41 seats had not declared prior to the elections that they belonged to any party and were to be regarded as independent candidates

PTI had also submitted a list of its MPAs for the reserved seats in the three provinces last week but had not disclosed their names.

According to a notification issued by the ECP today, 29 seats in the Punjab Assembly, six seats in the Sindh Assembly and 58 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly were given to PTI in pursuance of the July 12 Supreme Court order.