Urban flooding feared nationwide as heavy rains forecast till 21st

The railing of a bridge has been swept away by floodwaters as rains lashed Zhob and Sherani districts over the past two days.—Rafiullah Mandokhail

QUETTA/LAHORE: As the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) and the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted spells of heavy rainfall across the country over the coming week, a portion of the highway linking Quetta with Islamabad was washed away near Dhanasar due to torrential rains in the Zhob and Sherani districts.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), flash floods and urban flooding were feared in many parts of the country due to heavy rainfall, which could lead to urban flooding and increased water levels in local nullahs.

Likewise, Met Office Director General Mehar Sahibzada Khan said the spell would continue till July 21 and asked the public to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident during the rain spell.

He said all four provinces, as well as the AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) regions, would experience a new spell of rain. Landslides may disrupt roads in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the spell, he added.

Glof alert for KP, GB; traffic between Quetta and Islamabad suspended after deluge severs road link

He also advised the tourists to steer clear of areas prone to landslides. Talking to the PTV News, he said that citizens should keep children away from submerged areas, electrical wires and poles.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NDMA issued a glacial lake outburst floods (Glof) alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NEOC has warned of a possible Glof in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan due to rising temperatures and expected heavy rainfall from July 17 to 23. This may lead to increased water levels in local rivers and streams, landslides, and flash flooding, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Road link suspended

In Balochistan, the road link between Islamabad and Quetta had been suspended after a portion of Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan was swept away as Zhob and Sherani districts witnessed heavy rainfall over the past 36 hours.

The long spell of rain caused urban flooding in Zhob while the swollen streams and hill torrents in the area caused flash flooding due to downpours at Sulaiman Range and other areas.

These hill torrents affected the highway that links Balochistan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, suspending traffic.

“Flash floods swept away a big portion of the road in Dhanasar area of Sherani district,” Sana Umrani, deputy commissioner Sherani, told Dawn. “Landslides at N-50 Danasar have become a routine matter after rainfall in Sulaiman Range,” she said, adding that the local administration and NHA officials were continually monitoring the area.

On the other hand, officials of the National Highway Authority said that the road link between Zhob and Dera Ismail Khan had been restored in the evening but only for light traffic.

Zhob and Sherani districts of northern Balochistan have received heavy monsoon rain causing flooding in seasonal streams and nullahs, forcing people to flee from their houses. Officials said that the heavy downpour started on Tuesday night and continued throughout the day, lashing both urban and rural areas of the districts.

Rain in Punjab

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab also issued an alert of heavy rain in various districts of the Punjab province. The PDMA forecasted the monsoon spell to continue till July 20.

However, rain and thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Multan, D.G. Khan, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, and Bahawalnagar districts. Partly cloudy weather with rain and thunderstorms is expected in Kashmir.

The meteorological office reported rain and thunderstorms at scattered places in Jhelum, Mangla, Mandi Bahauddin, and Rawalpindi, while isolated places in Kashmir, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Gujarat, Narowal, Chakwal, Lahore, Attock, Bhakkar, Khushab, and Layyah also experienced rainfall.

Other districts of Punjab remained dry during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours: Jhelum 52.2mm, Mangla 37.6mm, Mandi Bahauddin 27mm, Chaklala 21mm, Hafizabad 15mm, Sialkot City 15mm, Sialkot Airport 13.2mm, Gujranwala 11.2mm, Islamabad City 9.2mm, Gujrat 7mm, Kotli 4mm, Narowal 3mm, Chakwal 2.6mm, Lahore Airport 1.7mm, Attock 1.0mm, and Bhakkar 0.4mm.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2024