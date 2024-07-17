E-Paper | July 17, 2024

Torrential rains flood Toronto, causing power outages, traffic disruption

Reuters Published July 17, 2024 Updated July 17, 2024 01:41pm
Cars are halted before a flooded section of the Don Valley Parkway after heavy rains hit Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 16, 2024. — Reuters
Cars are halted before a flooded section of the Don Valley Parkway after heavy rains hit Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 16, 2024. — Reuters

Torrential rain on Tuesday triggered flash flooding in parts of Toronto, Canada’s financial center, causing power outages, disrupting traffic and forcing airlines to curtail service.

Toronto Hydro, the local power distribution company, said it was responding to scattered outages that it suspected were caused by flooding at a transmission station. At 3pm, about 123,000 customers were without power, it said.

Billy Bishop Airport, situated on an island off downtown Toronto, said the underwater pedestrian tunnel leading to the passenger terminal, was flooded and temporarily closed. At least some flights were delayed or cancelled.

At lunchtime, many of downtown Toronto’s normally bustling restaurants were darkened, with kitchen workers and waiters gathered outside, chatting and waiting for the lights to come back. With traffic lights out, cars and delivery trucks backed on city streets, snarling some intersections.

Across the world, intense rain storms are becoming more common because of climate change, weather experts say, putting a heavy strain on infrastructure that in many cities is not designed to handle heavy, sustained downpours.

The Toronto Transit Commission, which operates subway, bus and trolley service, said trains were bypassing Union Station, the city’s main rail terminal. Go Transit, which operates train service to and from Toronto’s suburbs, said the flooding had caused some disruptions.

Parts of the Don Valley Parkway, a major highway running east of downtown, resembled a river soon after the rains began, with images showing cars stalled out in the brownish waters several feet deep.

Brandon Rolle, 24 said he was stuck inside his car on the Don Valley Parkway for two hours before the fire service came to rescue him. But his car was still stuck on the flooded highway until it could be towed off, he said.

“They’re saying they have to wait until the water recedes,” he said.

The rains stopped around midday, and Environment Canada forecast partly cloudy skies for the rest of Tuesday.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow in a televised briefing said emergency services were not affected by the flooding, but there was some water in parts of the City Hall.

Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange proceeded as normal, the TSX said.

Climate Change
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

On writing

On writing

Rafia Zakaria
There is no ceremony or ritual that marks any person as a writer except the simple yet unimaginably significant act of starting to write.

Editorial

A way forward
Updated 17 Jul, 2024

A way forward

Before political leaders inflict more damage, they must give talks a chance.
Export delusions
17 Jul, 2024

Export delusions

THE trade ministry’s ‘plan’ to almost double exports to $60bn over the next three years is nothing more than...
Diversity in UK politics
17 Jul, 2024

Diversity in UK politics

THE recent UK elections have ushered in the most diverse parliament in the nation’s history. Under the leadership...
Banning PTI
Updated 16 Jul, 2024

Banning PTI

It appears that the govt and its backers within the establishment have still not realised that they are in uncharted territory.
Nato at 75
16 Jul, 2024

Nato at 75

EMERGING from the ashes of World War II, and locked in confrontation with the Soviet-led Communist bloc for over ...
Non-stop massacres
16 Jul, 2024

Non-stop massacres

Netanyahu is cunningly pretending to talk peace while mercilessly pounding Gaza. What is clear is that a return to pre-Oct 7 status quo is impossible.