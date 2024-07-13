E-Paper | July 13, 2024

1 killed in roadside blast near FC vehicle in Quetta: rescue official

Dawn.com Published July 13, 2024 Updated July 13, 2024 12:57pm
A roadside bomb killed an FC driver in Quetta on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
A Frontier Corps driver was killed in a roadside blast in Quetta’s Akhtarabad area near the Northern bypass on Saturday, rescue officials said.

Edhi Foundation in-charge Muhammad Zeeshan told Dawn.com that an FC vehicle was out for routine patrolling when the blast took place, leaving the driver critically wounded. He was immediately moved to the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital.

Zeeshan, citing the Quetta police, said that four kilograms of explosives were used in the explosion.

On the other hand, a heavy contingent of police, bomb disposal squad and FC reached the blast site immediately after the incident was reported and cordoned off the area for investigation.

As per a report issued by the Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), Balochistan witnessed a total of six terrorist incidents during June this year, which claimed four lives, including security and law enforcement personnel, while 14 people were injured.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

