Pat Cummins equals Wasim Akram’s record with hat-tricks in consecutive international matches

Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Sunday became only the second bowler ever to take a hat-trick in consecutive international matches — a feat previously accomplished only by Pakistan’s Wasim Akram.

The pacer secured his first hat-trick earlier this week in the win over Bangladesh before bagging another three-on-three in the surprise defeat to Afghanistan today.

He dismissed Rashid Khan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib to cap the hat-trick today.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Cummins became the second player to take a hat-trick in consecutive international matches after Akram, who did it in consecutive Tests against Sri Lanka in March 1999.

Cummins also became the fifth bowler to have two hat-tricks in men’s T20Is, and joined Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee, Serbia’s Mark Pavlovic and Malta’s Waseem Abbas on the list.

The Australian was the first player to register a hat-trick in consecutive ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches, it said.

“It was just the eighth time that a bowler has completed a hat-trick at a Men’s T20 World Cup and the first time a player has achieved the feat on multiple occasions,” it said.

While speaking during the innings break, Cummins admitted that he had not registered the hat-trick during the Bangladesh match, however, the pacer revealed he was aware of what had occurred this time around.

“I remembered that one,” Cummins said.

“It’s crazy thát I have played 100-odd games for Australia and now I have got two (hat-tricks) in a row,” he added.