Pat Cummins equals Wasim Akram's record with hat-tricks in consecutive international matches

Australia’s Pat Cummins (3L) and Marcus Stoinis (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Stadium in Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on June 22, 2024.—AFP
Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Sunday became only the second bowler ever to take a hat-trick in consecutive international matches — a feat previously accomplished only by Pakistan’s Wasim Akram.

The pacer secured his first hat-trick earlier this week in the win over Bangladesh before bagging another three-on-three in the surprise defeat to Afghanistan today.

He dismissed Rashid Khan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib to cap the hat-trick today.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Cummins became the second player to take a hat-trick in consecutive international matches after Akram, who did it in consecutive Tests against Sri Lanka in March 1999.

Cummins also became the fifth bowler to have two hat-tricks in men’s T20Is, and joined Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee, Serbia’s Mark Pavlovic and Malta’s Waseem Abbas on the list.

The Australian was the first player to register a hat-trick in consecutive ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches, it said.

“It was just the eighth time that a bowler has completed a hat-trick at a Men’s T20 World Cup and the first time a player has achieved the feat on multiple occasions,” it said.

While speaking during the innings break, Cummins admitted that he had not registered the hat-trick during the Bangladesh match, however, the pacer revealed he was aware of what had occurred this time around.

“I remembered that one,” Cummins said.

“It’s crazy thát I have played 100-odd games for Australia and now I have got two (hat-tricks) in a row,” he added.

