June 02, 2024

South Africa’s election ends three decades of ANC dominance

Reuters Published June 2, 2024

JOHANNESBURG: South Afri­cans angry at joblessness, inequality and power shortages have slashed support for the African National Congress (ANC) to 40 per cent in this week’s election, ending three decades of dominance by the party that freed the country from apartheid.

A dramatically weakened mandate for the legacy party of Nelson Mandela, down from the 57.5pc it got in the previous 2019 parliamentary election, means the ANC must share power with a rival in order to keep it — an unprecedented prospect.

“We can talk to everybody and anybody,” Gwede Mantashe, the ANC chair and current mines and energy minister, told reporters in comments carried by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), dodging a question about who the party was discussing a possible coalition deal with.

Vote tallying from Wednesday’s poll was entering its final stages on Saturday, with results from 99.53pc of polling stations giving the ANC 40.21pc. The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), had 21.80pc, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a new party led by former president Jacob Zuma, managed to grab 14.60pc, while the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by former ANC youth leader Julius Malema, got 9.48pc.

“We have achieved our mission: ... to bring the ANC below 50pc. We want to humble the ANC,” Malema told journalists at the results centre. “We are going to negotiate with the ANC” for a possible coalition deal, he said, although that would not be quite enough to clinch a majority without including another party on the current count.

The ANC has won every previous national election by a landslide since the historic 1994 vote that ended white minority rule, but over the last decade its support has dwindled as the economy stagnated, unemployment rose and roads and power stations crumbled.

MK’s strong performance, especially in Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal, is one of the main reasons the ANC failed to secure a majority.

Analysts say one option for the ANC could be a “government of national unity” involving a broad spectrum of many parties, rather than a formal coalition between a few — an arrangement similar the one set up after 1994’s historic all-race vote. Malema said the EFF was against that idea and preferred to be part of a coalition.

Political parties’ share of the vote determine their seats in the National Assembly, which elects the nation’s president.

Investors in Africa’s most industrialised economy will hope the uncertain picture can quickly become clear and that the country avoids an extended period of wrangling if the main political players struggle to agree how they can cooperate.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2024

