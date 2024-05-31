Today's Paper | May 31, 2024

CDWP clears Rs567bn Karakoram road project

Khaleeq Kiani Published May 31, 2024 Updated May 31, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China next week, Pakistan cleared construction of about 241 km of the high-altitude Karakoram Highway at an estimated cost of Rs567.5bn (approximately $2bn) to be funded through a ‘Chinese soft loan’.

This was one of the Rs609.45bn worth of two infrastructure projects the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) recommended to the Executive Council of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for formal approval. The KKH is part of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and is expected to be approved by a special meeting of the Ecnec before the prime minister’s departure to Beijing on June 4. “The project is proposed to be financed through a Chinese soft loan” worth RMB 14.775 billion,” announced the Planning Commission.

The other project cleared at a meeting partially and separately presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan and Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, included Rs42bn worth of 108MW Golen Gol Hydropower project in Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is also a foreign-funded project. The sources of financing are OPEC Fund for International Development ($30m), Saudi Fund for Development ($97.8m), Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development ($52.5m) and USAID ($35.6m grant).

Under the current financial rules, the CDWP is empowered to approve projects costing up to Rs7.5bn, while Ecnec approves the higher estimated schemes based on the CDWP’s recommendations after clearance on technical grounds.

Approval accorded ahead of PM’s crucial visit to China next week

The first phase of the KKH cleared by the CDWP envisages upgrading, improving, and realigning the KKH from Thakot to Raikot Bridge. The total length of the road is 241.086 km, with the mainline of KKH of 224.911 km and link roads of 16.175 km.

The project includes upgrading KKH from Thakot to Dasu with a 103-km bypass, exclusive relocation of KKH at Dasu dam being done by Wapda, upgrading the exciting road from Sazin to Thor Nullah and R-1, and new construction of KKH after Basha-Thor Nullah. The project will be completed in 5 years.

The entire KKH has about 806km distance between Hassan Abdal in Punjab near Islamabad and the Pak-China border and a part of the historic Silk Route.

The meeting also recommended the Golden Gol Hydropower Project to Ecnec for approval. The project is estimated to generate 476 GWh annually. The project was commissioned in 2019 and has generated a total of 730 million units till Feb 28 this year. The project cost had increased from Rs7bn to Rs42bn due to delays and other lapses over a period of 12 years and an inquiry committee held Wapda responsible last year.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Uncertain budget plans
Updated 31 May, 2024

Uncertain budget plans

It is abundantly clear that the prime minister, caught between public expectations and harsh IMF demands, is in a fix.
‘Mob justice’ courts
31 May, 2024

‘Mob justice’ courts

IN order to tackle the plague of ‘mob justice’ that has spread across the country, the Council of Islamic...
Up in smoke
31 May, 2024

Up in smoke

ON World No Tobacco Day, it is imperative that Pakistan confront the creeping threat of tobacco use. This year’s...
Debt trap
Updated 30 May, 2024

Debt trap

The task before the government is to boost its tax-to-GDP ratio to the global average by taxing the economy’s untaxed and undertaxed sectors.
Foregone times
30 May, 2024

Foregone times

THE past, as they say, is a foreign country. It seems that the PML-N’s leadership has chosen to live there. Nawaz...
Margalla fires
30 May, 2024

Margalla fires

THE Margalla Hills — the sprawling 12,605-hectare national park — were once again engulfed in flames, with 15...