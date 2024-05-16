Today's Paper | May 16, 2024

Jordan claims foiling ‘plot to smuggle’ weapons

Reuters Published May 16, 2024 Updated May 16, 2024 07:12am

AMMAN: Jordan has foiled a suspected ‘Iranian-led’ plot to smuggle weapons into the kingdom. The goal was to help opponents of the ruling monarchy carry out acts of sabotage, two Jord­anian sources alleged.

The weapons were sent by Iranian-backed militias based in Syria, to a cell of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan, the sources said.

The cache was seized when members of the cell, (Jordanians of Palestinian descent), were arrested in late March, the sources added.

The two Jordanian sources declined to pinpoint the specific acts of sabotage which were allegedly being planned, citing ongoing investigations and covert operations.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2024

