Four US law enforcement officials killed in shootout

WASHINGTON: In the southern state of North Carolina, a warrant was being carried out at a private residence when a shootout took place. Officials stated that four US law enforcement officers were killed and four others were wounded in the events that ensued.

After shooting multiple officers and the officers’ retaliatory response, the wanted man was found dead within the property, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said in a statement. The standoff lasted approximately three hours. The Department of Justice confirmed that a deputy US marshal and two task force officers were among the deceased.

In addition to this, five other officers were shot. CMPD stated on social media that an individual from the local police force was in “critical condition”.

CMPD later announced the death of one of the injured servicemen, saying in a post on X that he had “passed away tonight from his injuries after being shot in the line of duty this afternoon while assisting other officers with the apprehension of a suspect.” Johnny Jennings, chief of police for CMPD, earlier told reporters that law enforcement officials were met with gunfire while serving a warrant on a convicted felon wanted for possessing a firearm, at around 1:30 pm local time.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2024