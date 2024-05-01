DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 01, 2024

Four US law enforcement officials killed in shootout

AFP Published May 1, 2024 Updated May 1, 2024 07:50am

WASHINGTON: In the southern state of North Carolina, a warrant was being carried out at a private residence when a shootout took place. Officials stated that four US law enforcement officers were killed and four others were wounded in the events that ensued.

After shooting multiple officers and the officers’ retaliatory response, the wanted man was found dead within the property, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said in a statement. The standoff lasted approximately three hours. The Department of Justice confirmed that a deputy US marshal and two task force officers were among the deceased.

In addition to this, five other officers were shot. CMPD stated on social media that an individual from the local police force was in “critical condition”.

CMPD later announced the death of one of the injured servicemen, saying in a post on X that he had “passed away tonight from his injuries after being shot in the line of duty this afternoon while assisting other officers with the apprehension of a suspect.” Johnny Jennings, chief of police for CMPD, earlier told reporters that law enforcement officials were met with gunfire while serving a warrant on a convicted felon wanted for possessing a firearm, at around 1:30 pm local time.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The Dar story continues

The Dar story continues

Zahid Hussain
One wonders what the rationale was for the foreign minister — a highly demanding, full-time job — being assigned various other political responsibilities.

Editorial

Wheat protests
Updated 01 May, 2024

Wheat protests

The government should withdraw from the wheat trade gradually, replacing the existing market support mechanism with an effective new one over the next several years.
Polio drive
01 May, 2024

Polio drive

THE year’s fourth polio drive has kicked off across Pakistan, with the aim to immunise more than 24m children ...
Workers’ struggle
01 May, 2024

Workers’ struggle

FACED with high inflation and bleak economic prospects nationally, the workers of Pakistan have little to celebrate...
All this talk
Updated 30 Apr, 2024

All this talk

The other parties are equally legitimate stakeholders in the country’s political future, and it must give them due consideration.
Monetary policy
30 Apr, 2024

Monetary policy

ALIGNING its decision with the trend in developed economies, the State Bank has acted wisely by holding its key...
Meaningless appointment
30 Apr, 2024

Meaningless appointment

THE PML-N’s policy of ‘family first’ has once again triggered criticism. The party’s latest move in this...