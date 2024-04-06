PTI demands thorough probe into threat letters to judges

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Fri­day demanded a thorough investigation into threatening letters, laced with toxic chemicals, sent to apex courts judges and the identification of culprits behind this act.

In a statement, a PTI spokesperson said the party “stood firmly with the judiciary” and would not tolerate any attempt to attack the institution or pressurise the judges.

“Sending threatening letters to judges is part of the government’s plot to intimidate and scare them so they could not give decisions based on justice and law,” the spokesperson alleged.

He said that since the Supreme Court had initiated suo motu notice of the matter, an alarming upsurge had been witnessed in the number of threat letters received by the judges.

The PTI spokesperson added that the letters were laced with a chemical as part of a “well-thought-out plan” to create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in courts.

He asserted that after the judges raised their voices against the unconstitutional pressure and meddling in the affairs of the judiciary, it was inevitable for them to be pressurised by some quarters to make decisions of their choice.

The PTI spokesperson went on to add that the sole purpose of sending these letters to judges hearing cases related to the PTI was to influence the decisions. The threat letters to judges of the highest courts were “a very serious matter” and a direct attack on the judiciary, the PTI spokesperson said, and demanded special measures for the safety and security of all judges of the Supreme and high courts along with their families.

Meanwhile, PTI founder Imran Khan has formed a 14-member political committee, which “shall take all decisions and inform the core committee”, the party said in a statement on Friday.

The committee’s members include Omar Ayub Khan (chairman), Barris­ter Gohar Ali Khan, Sena­tor Shibli Faraz, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Shah Farman, former GB chief minister Khalid Khursheed, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, Raoof Hasan, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Atif Khan, Hafiz Farhat and Sher Afzal Marwat.

