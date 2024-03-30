DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 30, 2024

5 dead, 8 injured in rain-related incidents in KP

Umar Bacha Published March 30, 2024 Updated March 30, 2024 05:30pm

At least five people were killed and eight injured on Friday in rain-related incidents in northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

A PDMA report, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said that three children had died in Shangla while one adult and one child passed away in Bajaur.

The report stated that four of the five fatalities and five of the eight injured were children.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan Sharif told Dawn.com that two people died and a girl was injured after a roof collapsed in the Banda China area of Alpuri Shangla.

He also confirmed that two children were swept away by flash floods after lightning on Friday.

Separately, National Highway Authority Deputy Director Ghulam Abbas said that the Karakoram Highway was blocked at multiple locations between Kohistan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Diamer of Gilgit Baltistan on Friday.

However, he said, teams were on the spot to remove landslides rubbles and clear the main artery for light traffic.

“Due to [the] suspension of work at Dassu hydropower project by Chinese companies, the rainwater inundated into the tunnel and it is blocked now. A request was made to the project officials to run the water pump installed in the tunnel to dewater it and allow the motorists [to continue],” Abbas told Dawn.com.

He said that road numbers, 269, 277, 339, 310, and 304,257 from Pattan to Summar nullah have been cleared for one-way traffic and efforts were underway to open all sections today.

Last month, four people were killed and nine others received injuries in different areas as heavy rain and snowfall battered KP.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dashed hopes
Updated 30 Mar, 2024

Dashed hopes

This course of action seems to run contrary to what one would expect from an independent judiciary jealously guarding its domain.
Hike in power rates
30 Mar, 2024

Hike in power rates

SUMMER is fast approaching and bringing with it more hardships for the working classes. Already grappling with a...
Waste not, want not
30 Mar, 2024

Waste not, want not

AS the world observes the International Day of Zero Waste today, it is faced with a shameful truth: over a billion...
‘Source of terror’
Updated 29 Mar, 2024

‘Source of terror’

It is clear that going after militant groups inside Afghanistan unilaterally presents its own set of difficulties.
Chipping in
29 Mar, 2024

Chipping in

FEDERAL infrastructure development schemes are located in the provinces. Most such projects — for instance,...
Toxic emitters
29 Mar, 2024

Toxic emitters

IT is concerning to note that dozens of industries have been violating environmental laws in and around Islamabad....