DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 30, 2024

Biden warns Russia of ‘costs’ on journalist’s arrest anniversary

Reuters Published March 30, 2024 Updated March 30, 2024 06:22am
Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who is in custody in Moscow on espionage charges, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants as he attends a court hearing on March 26.—Reuters
Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who is in custody in Moscow on espionage charges, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants as he attends a court hearing on March 26.—Reuters

WASHINGTON: Presi­dent Joe Biden said on Friday the US will impose costs for Russia’s “appalling attempts” to use Americans as bargaining chips in a statement to mark the first anniversary of Wall Street Journal repor­ter Evan Gersh­kovich’s arrest in Russia.

Gershkovich, 32, became the first US journalist arrested on spying charges in Russia since the Cold War when he was detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on March 29 last year.

“As I have told Evan’s parents, I will never give up hope either. We will continue working every day to secure his release,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House that called the journalist’s detention “wholly unjust and illegal”.

“We will continue to denounce and impose costs for Russia’s appalling attempts to use Americans as bargaining chips,” Biden added.

The Kremlin said on Thursday complete silence was needed when it came to discussions about possible prisoner exchanges involving Gershkovich.

The reporter, the Journal and the US government all deny he is a spy. The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said Gershkovich had been trying to obtain military secrets.

He has now spent a year at Moscow’s high-security Lefortovo prison, which is closely associated with the FSB, and his detention has been extended to June 30.

Top leaders in the US Congress from both parties, including Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, also issued a joint statement on Friday calling the journalist’s arrest baseless and unjust.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dashed hopes
Updated 30 Mar, 2024

Dashed hopes

This course of action seems to run contrary to what one would expect from an independent judiciary jealously guarding its domain.
Hike in power rates
30 Mar, 2024

Hike in power rates

SUMMER is fast approaching and bringing with it more hardships for the working classes. Already grappling with a...
Waste not, want not
30 Mar, 2024

Waste not, want not

AS the world observes the International Day of Zero Waste today, it is faced with a shameful truth: over a billion...
‘Source of terror’
Updated 29 Mar, 2024

‘Source of terror’

It is clear that going after militant groups inside Afghanistan unilaterally presents its own set of difficulties.
Chipping in
29 Mar, 2024

Chipping in

FEDERAL infrastructure development schemes are located in the provinces. Most such projects — for instance,...
Toxic emitters
29 Mar, 2024

Toxic emitters

IT is concerning to note that dozens of industries have been violating environmental laws in and around Islamabad....