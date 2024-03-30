SBP extends deadline for dollar imports

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has extended the date for the import of cash dollars against the export of foreign currencies.

The SBP issued a circular on Friday in this regard. Earlier, the Exchange Companies were allowed to import cash US dollars up to 50 per cent of the value of their export consignments till December 31, 2023.

“In order to ensure adequate supply of cash US dollars in open market, the validity of the above instructions is extended till June 30,” said the circular.

