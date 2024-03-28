Thailand moves to recognise marriage equality

BANGKOK: Thai advocates for LGBTQ rights hailed a major step forward on Wednesday as the parliament passed a same-sex marriage bill in a landslide, paving the way for the nation to become the first in Southeast Asia to recognise marriage equality.

While Thailand enjoys a welcoming reputation for the international LGBTQ community, Thai activists have struggled for decades against conservative attitudes and values.

The bill sailed through on 399 to 10 votes in the lower house, although it must still be approved by the Senate and endorsed by the king before becoming the law of the land.

“Thailand is finally accepted and recognised as truly ‘paradise for LGBTQI’,” Chanya Rattanathada, 27, said in the halls outside the voting chamber. Inside, a small burst of cheers and clapping accompanied the final vote, with one representative waving a rainbow flag.

“Today, society has proved to us that they care about LGBT rights,” said Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, an MP with the progressive Move Forward Party, which has long pushed for LGBTQ rights.

“Now we finally will have the same rights as others.” The proposal will change references to “men”, “women”, “husbands” and “wives” in the country’s marriage law to gender-neutral terms.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he was “proud of our pride” following approval of the bill. “The passing (of this law) in the parliament today is a proud moment for Thai society who will walk together towards social equality and respect differences,” he wrote on social media website X.

Across Asia only Taiwan and Nepal recognise same-sex marriage. Last year, India’s highest court deferred the decision to parliament, and Hong Kong’s top court stopped just short of granting full marriage rights. “It’s a huge step for our country — it is the first in Southeast Asia,” Mookdapa Yangy­uenpradorn, a spokesperson with activist group Fortify Rights, said.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2024