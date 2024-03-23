DAWN.COM Logo

Former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan dies at 89: board

March 23, 2024
Former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan.—Photo courtesy: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced that former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan — who served in the role for two terms — passed away early in the morning in Lahore. He was 89.

According to a press release issued by the board today, PCB expressed deep sadness and sorrow over the death of the former chairman.

He served as chairman of the board from December 2003 to October 2006 and from August 2014 to August 2017, the statement.

“Shaharyar Khan also worked as team manager of the Pakistan National Men’s team during the 1999 tour of India and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003,” the press release said.

It added that the board pays “heartfelt condolences to Shaharyar Khan’s family on his sad demise”, wishing to always remember him as one of the vital characters in bringing cricket back to Pakistan during the last decade.

According to the press release, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said: “On behalf of the PCB, I express my deep condolences and grief over the passing of former Chairman Shaharyar Khan. He was a fine administrator and served Pakistan Cricket with utmost dedication.”

“Pakistan Cricket will stay indebted to the late Shaharyar Khan for his commendable role as head of the board and for his services in the growth and development of the game in the country,” the press release quoted him as saying.

