ECP issues code of conduct for Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Com­mission of Pakistan on Wednes­day issued a code of conduct for up­­coming Senate polls, barring political parties, candidates, voters and election agents from propagating any opinion, or act against morality or public order or the integrity or independence of the parliament, judiciary and defaming or bringing into ridicule the parliament, judiciary or armed forces of the country.

They have also been asked not to propagate in any manner prejudicial to the glory of Islam, ideology of Pakistan, its sovereignty, integrity or security.

Polling for 48 Senate seats will be held on April 2.

“The political parties, candida­tes, voters and election agents shall abide by all directions and instructions issued by the Election Com­m­ission, from time to time, relating to smooth conduct of elections as defi­ned in Sections 4 and 8 of the Ele­c­tions Act, 2017, and refrain from ma­­ligning the Election Commission in any form, whatsoever,” says the code.

“…Violation whereof may entail contempt as contemplated in Sec­tion 10 of the Elections Act, 2017 (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Act’). The political parties, contesting ca­­ndidates, election agents and voter shall not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practice (as defined in Chapter X of the Elections Act 2017),” the code reads.

It says that contesting candidates, election agents and their supporters shall not solicit the support or assistance of any person in the service of Pakistan or any public office to promote or hinder the election of a contesting candidate in any manner.

Similarly, any person in the service of Pakistan shall not promote or hinder the election of a contesting candidate in any manner or render support to any candidate in any form, whatsoever.

“The President and Governors of the Provinces shall not take part in election campaign relating to election to the Senate in any manner, whatsoever and shall not use their respective offices as well as houses in connection therewith,” it says.

While entering the polling station, the code makes it binding that each voter shall ensure that he or she does not possess mobile phone or other such electronic device or gadget which can be used to take photograph of the marked ballot paper. For the purposes of election expenses, candidates shall open an exclusive account or dedicate existing bank account with any branch of a scheduled bank before the date fixed for scrutiny of nomination papers and maintain, or cause to be maintained, a register of receipts and expenditures.

“A candidate shall not make any transaction towards the election ex­­p­­­enses through an account other than the account opened or dedicated for the purpose,” the code says. Besides, a candidate “may open or dedicate the bank account for election expenses with an amount not exceeding the limit of election expenses provided under Section 132 of the Elections Act, 2017. Provided that if a candidate in­­tends to use his/her existing account for the purpose, he/she shall submit statement of account to the Retur­ning Officer at the time of filing of nomination papers”.

The returned candidates, it directs, shall submit their return of election expenses to the Returning Officer on Form C within five days from the date of election in accordance with Section 123(3) of the Act, whereas other contesting candidates shall submit their election expenses on Form C to the Returning Officer within 30 days of the publication of the names of the returned candidates as required under Section 134 of the Act.

